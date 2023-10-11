Iowa Hawkeyes announce captains for Heartland Trophy game against Wisconsin

This weekend sees the Iowa Hawkeyes get their biggest, and arguably most important, test of the season when they head north to Madison, Wis. The Heartland Trophy is on the line when Iowa squares off against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Not only is the Heartland Trophy up for grabs, the inside track to winning the Big Ten West is also on the table. These two teams are the favorites to represent the West in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship.

With the importance of this game, the captains for Iowa have an important role of ensuring the team is locked in and ready to go on Saturday. Iowa’s captains for this matchup are tight end Luke Lachey, quarterback Cade McNamara, linebacker Jay Higgins, and defensive lineman Joe Evans.

Lachey and McNamara remaining captains despite injuries that have sidelined them for quite a while speaks volumes to how important they are to this team and the continued leadership they are exhibiting.

On the other side of the ball, Higgins has stepped up and shown that the patience he had while waiting for his time has paid off. He leads Iowa in tackles with 74 and is part of a dominant defense.

Alongside him is defensive lineman and veteran Joe Evans. Evans just led Iowa’s best defensive day up front this season with four tackles for loss and a sack against the Purdue Boilermakers. As a team, Iowa ended with six sacks and 12 tackles for loss against Purdue. In a game set to be four quarters of hard-nosed football, Evans is the exact guy you want on your side.

Iowa takes on Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on Fox.

