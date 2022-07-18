Iowa Hawkeyes announce 2022 Big Ten Media Day representatives

The Iowa Hawkeyes will be taking part in Big Ten Media Days on July 26 in Indianapolis. The event runs July 26 to July 27 from within Lucas Oil Stadium, the site of the Big Ten Championship game.

The Hawkeyes will be in attendance alongside half of the conference. July 26 will include Iowa, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Northwestern. July 27 will consist of Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, and Wisconsin.

The Hawkeyes will send four representatives to Indianapolis next week to discuss the upcoming 2022 college football season and field questions regarding all things to do with the team.

The crew heading to Indianapolis for B1G Media Day on July 26! #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/eYuTfrRNhP — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) July 18, 2022

Head coach Kirk Ferentz is the headline representative for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Alongside Ferentz will be linebacker Jack Campbell, safety Kaevon Merriweather, and tight end Sam Laporta.

One common denominator for all three players is that they are seniors for the Hawkeyes. These three have earned the right to get this experience and represent Iowa in front of all Big Ten teams, fans, and the country.

The three of them look to have big years for the Hawkeyes in a multitude of different ways. Campbell will be the leader of the Iowa defense and commanding things as one of the best linebackers in the nation. LaPorta is one of the best tight ends in the country and will look to continue his rocket ship-like ascension. Merriweather will get his crack at becoming one of the next Iowa safeties to put their stamp on a secondary known for interceptions.

Kirk Ferentz, Head Coach

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Kirk Ferentz is the name and face of the program at Iowa. He has built the Hawkeyes into the national model of consistency and what it looks like to develop recruits into long-term players that succeed at not only Iowa, but the NFL as well. While at Iowa, Ferentz has gone178-110 with nine bowl wins, two Big Ten titles, and two appearances in the Big Ten Championship game in 2015 and 2021.

Jack Campbell, Linebacker

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Jack Campbell, the senior from Cedar Falls, Iowa, led the nation with 143 tackles in 2021. He also defensed eight passes, picked off a pair of passes, scored one defensive touchdown and finished with 3.5 tackles for loss.

Keavon Merriweather, Safety

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Kaevon Merriweather, a senior safety for the Hawkeyes, appeared in 14 games last season and posted 42 tackles, five pass deflections, and reeled in an interception. He will look to be part of what is expected to be another great secondary for Iowa.

Sam Laporta, Tight End

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Laporta, the senior tight end, reeled in a team-high 53 receptions and 670 receiving yards in 2021. He looks to build upon that year and make his mark as the next big Iowa tight end in a long line of greats.

Big Ten Media Days Takeaways

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

The Iowa Hawkeyes are sticking to their ways and sending their senior leadership as representatives. I think the biggest takeaway from this could be the clear evidence to fans that a lot of talent, leadership, and experience is returning. Iowa has a lot of talent coming back who have appeared in big games. These three are no strangers to the media spotlight or the big moment, and are ideal representatives to encapsulate the Iowa Hawkeyes.

