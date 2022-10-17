Iowa Hawkeyes among a six-pack of random college football facts

It has been a wild start to the 2022 college football season, and we are already at the midway mark of the regular season.

In the Big Ten, the talk has surrounded the top defensive units and an inept offensive unit, sorry Brian Ferentz. The West division is still wide open with Illinois and Purdue currently leading the way. The East looks like a two-horse race between Ohio State and Michigan.

While there is plenty of time to sort it all out, we look back at the first half of the season with a six-pack of random stats. Which offenses are dominating on third down, who plays elite defense, and which coach gambles the most?

Northwestern running back shines, kind of

Northwestern running back Evan Hull has more receiving yards (405) than Ohio State‘s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and LSU‘s Kayshon Boutte have combined (294). Yes, Smith-Njigba has been dealing with an injury and Boutte got off to an incredibly slow start, it is amazing that the Wildcat running back has more yards. I doubt that will be the case much longer.

Elite defenses live in the Big Ten

Through the first half of the season, three Big Ten defensive units are the best in college football when it comes to yards per play allowed.

Illinois Fighting Illini: 3.78 Iowa Hawkeyes: 3.83 Michigan Wolverines: 4.03

Minnesota is the best on third down

There is no better team at converting third downs or stopping opponents on third down than the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The offense converts 66.2% of attempts and the defense allows just 21.9% of conversions.

The not-so-great stat for Iowa

A lot has been made about Brian Ferentz as of late, and for good reason. The shocking stat is that the Iowa Hawkeyes are the only team in FBS without a fourth down conversion. They are 0-3.

No one gambles like Joey McGuire

First-year head coach Joey McGuire has shown that he will roll the dice. So much so that he leads all Power Five teams with 25 attempts through six games. Texas Tech also leads the Power Five with 14 conversions (56%). Fortune favors the bold.

Stetson Bennett is doing more with less

Last season Stetson Bennett helped lead the Georgia Bulldogs to their first national championship in 40 years. This season he is among the top 10 passers in college football, however, Bennett is the only one among the top that is doing so on less than 33 attempts per game.

