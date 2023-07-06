Iowa Hawkeyes among ESPN’s college football Future Power Rankings

The Iowa Hawkeyes are no stranger to being among the top 25 rankings in college football. In true Iowa fashion, it may not always be the most pretty, but it doesn’t have to be when it is effective.

Success in college football isn’t solely based on the current day, either. In fact, much of the success is being done in the dark with recruiting and development. Each of those are two areas where Iowa has turned a corner and is becoming more and more of a national player.

Due to the blend of past success, coaching history, and success in the transfer portal, ESPN has the Hawkeyes among college football’s Future Power Rankings at No. 20 nationally.

Designed to indicate the outlook nationally over the next three seasons, here’s why Adam Rittenberg and ESPN ranked Iowa 20th.

One of the most important areas for a team like Iowa is getting some improvement in the run game. Last year was not up to par for the Hawkeyes, but with some additions from the transfer portal, there should be more green grass for sophomore Kaleb Johnson who had a stellar year as a true freshman. Pair that with an influx of targets in the passing game via the transfer portal in Erick All, Kaleb Brown, and Seth Anderson, and there is a path to offensive firepower.

Iowa’s biggest keys are getting its run game and line play on track again. Kaleb Johnson rushed for 779 yards as a true freshman and should lead the rushing attack for several years, while getting help from junior Leshon Williams and others. Iowa will lean on tackles Mason Richman and Nick DeJong, but there are questions inside. Junior Connor Colby has starting experience at guard and tackle. Both Feth and Parker should be important rotation players. Luke Lachey and All form a very strong tandem at tight end, while veteran Nico Ragaini leads a receiver group that needs more production. – Rittenberg, ESPN

As always, the defense led by Phil Parker is expected to do its thing as they do year after year. They do have some question marks of players to replace but it isn’t necessarily if the talent is there, but more so of what the production looks like.

Just behind the Hawkeyes is future Big Ten member UCLA at No. 23. Current Big Ten members finding themselves set up for success includes the Wisconsin Badgers at No. 19, the Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 8, future Big Ten member USC at No. 6, the Michigan Wolverines at No. 4, and the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 3.

