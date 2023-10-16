Iowa Hawkeyes among CBS Sports’ Week 7 winners after taking down Wisconsin

As the former Oakland Raiders general manager and owner Al Davis said, “Just win, baby.”

The Iowa Hawkeyes are living by that mantra at the current moment and are simply finding new ways to win games that are somewhere between beautiful football, painful viewing, and confusion on how it keeps happening.

Their latest act, a 15-6 win over the Wisconsin Badgers, proved that all that matters is the final score. Iowa seems poised to prove defense and special teams alone can win games.

With their unique ability to win games in the most mysterious of ways, it has earned Iowa a spot among CBS Sports’ Week 7 winners in college football. CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah put the Hawkeyes among his winners from the weekend with how this positions Iowa moving forward.

The Hawkeyes lost tight end Erick All to an injury, joining quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Luke Lachey. Quarterback Deacon Hill threw for 37 yards and the Hawkeyes scored 15 points. Naturally, that was enough to beat Wisconsin, reach 6-1 and firmly take control of the Big Ten West race. How does Iowa keep doing this? Few teams are as committed to the bit, but it’s hard to argue with the results, even if reaching the contractually mandated 25 points per game appears all but impossible. – Jeyarajah, CBS Sports

Whatever Iowa is doing is working and there appear little to no ideas to change it up or reinvent the wheel. Kirk Ferentz calls the shots and deserves some credit for how he has held this team together despite injuries.

Ferentz knows he has some of the top defensive and special teams units in America and can win games against inferior, less-disciplined opponents by playing a style of football that is unattractive to many. That said, the only thing Kirk Ferentz finds attractive is a 6-1 record as he lays down at night.

