Iowa Hawkeyes among best Big Ten transfer portal grades for 2024 season

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been involved in the portal quite a bit this offseason. As is nowadays in the modern era of college football, arrivals and departures are happening with each team as frequently as an airport.

Iowa’s offseason was headlined by a few transfer portal happenings. The first, and biggest impact, was the addition of Kadyn Proctor only to shortly be followed by his second departure.

Following that saga, Iowa was able to add two quarterbacks in the portal, Brendan Sullivan from Northwestern and Jackson Stratton from Colorado State, to fill out the QB room after Deacon Hill left in the portal.

Iowa had 13 departures additions in the portal, but CBS Sports’ transfer portal recap has them as the No. 4 best net rating gain in the Big Ten behind just Ohio State, Purdue, and Nebraska.

Despite losing 13 players to the portal, the average transfer rating of those coming to Iowa was 88.75 and the quality of the arrivals vastly outweighs that of the 13 departures. The Hawkeyes had a net rating gain of 3.57.

The transfer portal additions for Iowa include the aforementioned Sullivan and Stratton in the quarterback room but also see reinforcements coming elsewhere on the offensive side of the ball.

Joining the two quarterbacks are Jacob Gill, a wide receiver coming from Northwestern like Sullivan, and Cade Borud, an interior offensive lineman coming from North Dakota who has the ability to immediately plug-and-play up front.

