Iowa Hawkeyes add Thanksgiving Day commitment from 3-star WR Dayton Howard

There’s another reason to be thankful as an Iowa fan this Thanksgiving Day. The Hawkeyes earned a commitment from three-star wide receiver Dayton Howard out of Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Mo.

The 6-foot-5, 195 pound receiver is regarded as the nation’s No. 129 wide receiver and the No. 21 talent from Missouri per 247Sports. Howard is also a three-star wide receiver according to Rivals.

Iowa offered Howard on Nov. 12 and earned his commitment today. Howard was also drawing interest from both Iowa State and Kansas State, though neither program had yet offered.

It continues a late flurry from the Hawkeyes in the 2023 class. Dating back to Oct. 29, Iowa has added commitments from Iowa Western defensive lineman Anterio Thompson, Norfolk Catholic offensive lineman Kade Pieper, Cardinal Gibbons running back Kamari Moulton and Jesuit High School wide receiver Jarriett Buie.

The commitment brings Iowa’s 2023 class up to 20 commitments. Here’s a look at Howard’s Hudl highlights, his full recruiting profile and an updated look at the Hawkeyes’ entire 2023 class.

Dayton Howard's recruiting profile

247Sports rating: Three-star wide receiver, No. 129 wide receiver, No. 21 player from Missouri

Rivals rating: Three-star

Vitals

Hometown Kansas City, Mo. Projected Position WR Height 6-5 Weight 195 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Nov. 12

Committed on Nov. 24

Other interests

Iowa State

Kansas State

Twitter

Full 2023 class

