Iowa Hawkeyes add Thanksgiving Day commitment from 3-star WR Dayton Howard
There’s another reason to be thankful as an Iowa fan this Thanksgiving Day. The Hawkeyes earned a commitment from three-star wide receiver Dayton Howard out of Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Mo.
The 6-foot-5, 195 pound receiver is regarded as the nation’s No. 129 wide receiver and the No. 21 talent from Missouri per 247Sports. Howard is also a three-star wide receiver according to Rivals.
Iowa offered Howard on Nov. 12 and earned his commitment today. Howard was also drawing interest from both Iowa State and Kansas State, though neither program had yet offered.
It continues a late flurry from the Hawkeyes in the 2023 class. Dating back to Oct. 29, Iowa has added commitments from Iowa Western defensive lineman Anterio Thompson, Norfolk Catholic offensive lineman Kade Pieper, Cardinal Gibbons running back Kamari Moulton and Jesuit High School wide receiver Jarriett Buie.
The commitment brings Iowa’s 2023 class up to 20 commitments. Here’s a look at Howard’s Hudl highlights, his full recruiting profile and an updated look at the Hawkeyes’ entire 2023 class.
Dayton Howard's recruiting profile
247Sports rating: Three-star wide receiver, No. 129 wide receiver, No. 21 player from Missouri
Rivals rating: Three-star
Vitals
Hometown
Kansas City, Mo.
Projected Position
WR
Height
6-5
Weight
195
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Nov. 12
Committed on Nov. 24
Other interests
Iowa State
Kansas State
After several great conversations with @CopelandKelton and a great visit I’m so thankful and blessed to continue my academic and athletic career at the university of IOWA🐤 #committed @CoachAndySims @PHTrojansFB @abellboys @TylerBarnesIOWA @AllenTrieu @BlairRIVALS pic.twitter.com/IKcYzuaZXB
— Dayton Howard (@DaytonHoward4) November 24, 2022
Full 2023 class
