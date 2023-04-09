Iowa Hawkeyes add Drake transfer LB Tanner Pollock

The Iowa Hawkeyes have added another transfer piece. This time, it’s Drake transfer linebacker Tanner Pollock as a preferred walk-on.

The 6-foot-1, 210 pound linebacker arrives in Iowa City after a breakout season with the Bulldogs in 2022. He registered 100 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and a pair of interceptions with Drake last year.

The Waterloo West product joins a linebacker core that features Jay Higgins, Jaden Harrell, Kelby Telander, Karson Sharar, and Kyler Fisher. All-ACC Virginia transfer Nick Jackson will join this summer as well.

The Hawkeyes are set to replace the Butkus Award winner in Jack Campbell and fellow starter Seth Benson. Jestin Jacobs also transferred to Oregon.

With so much turnover, it’s great to add another experienced body into the mix at linebacker.

“We have some quality guys. We’re thin. Start with it’s easy to pick Jay (Higgins) because he played a lot last year. A guy that’s ascended in the program. To think we’re going to replace Jack Campbell is not realistic. We don’t have a guy like him.

“The group I’m excited about, just cherry pick. You have Jay, Karson, Kyler Fisher. Kyler is the same thing, we really see him ascending right now. Karson is a guy that’s really intriguing. This spring will be really important for them. Jaden Harrell, good opportunity for him. Talked about Kelby earlier. It’s a good opportunity for all those guys to move forward. That is one position where we have a newcomer coming in in June that I think is a pretty established player. I’m not saying he’s Cade, but similar background that way,” Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said in March of his linebackers.

