Iowa Hawkeyes add to 2024 class with commitment from OT Bodey McCaslin

Offensive tackle Bodey McCaslin announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes today.

The 6-foot-5, 275 pound offensive tackle chose the Hawks over offers from schools such as Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, and Purdue.

McCaslin is a consensus three-star prospect across 247Sports, Rivals and On3.

Out of St. Charles East High School in Saint Charles, Ill., 247Sports rates McCaslin as the nation’s No. 64 offensive tackle and as the No. 15 player from Illinois. The 247Sports composite ranking regards McCaslin as the nation’s No. 566 player nationally, as the No. 45 offensive tackle and as the No. 13 player from Illinois.

On3 rates McCaslin the highest. The service lists McCaslin as the country’s No. 28 offensive tackle and as the No. 9 player from Illinois. Lastly, Rivals ranks McCaslin as the No. 15 player from Illinois.

With the pledge from McCaslin, the Hawkeyes’ 2024 class has grown to 10 commitments. Dating back to edge rusher Drew Campbell’s commitment on April 1, Iowa has picked up four commits since the start of April.

McCaslin joins Campbell and running backs Xavier Williams and Brevin Doll as recent Hawkeye commits.

The rest of Iowa’s class includes offensive lineman Cody Fox, linebacker Derek Weisskopf, linebacker Cam Buffington, quarterback James Resar, offensive lineman Josh Janowski and athlete Preston Ries.

Here’s a more detailed look at what McCaslin adds to Iowa’s 2024 class. Below is a look at his Hudl highlights from St. Charles East. Plus, his full recruiting profile, vitals, and offers sheet.

Bodey McCaslin's Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 15 64 Rivals 3 N/A 15 N/A ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 9 28 247 Composite 3 566 13 45

Vitals

Hometown Saint Charles, Ill. Projected Position OT Height 6-5 Weight 275 Class 2024

Recruitment

Visited on March 30

Offered on March 30

Committed on May 3

Other Offers

Ball State

Central Michigan

Colorado

Kansas

Kansas State

Kent State

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

Penn State

Purdue

Syracuse

Vanderbilt

Western Michigan

