Iowa Hawkeyes 2023 Snapshot Profile: No. 85 Logan Lee

Noah Shannon isn’t the only impact defensive lineman returning to Iowa City this year. Leading an embarrassment of riches in the trenches, Logan Lee is returning to the Hawkeyes for his senior season as well.

Lee was a player many hoped would return for another year to help anchor one of the best defensive units in football. Last year, Lee impressed with eight tackles for loss and three sacks. He led the defensive line in total tackles with 53. Lee was a Big Ten honorable mention choice alongside his partner Noah Shannon.

Lee is a player who has improved his game with each passing week, but it’s not just his on-the-field play that is his ultimate contribution to the program. Ahead of last season, Lee emerged as one of the key leaders on the defense.

After losing some high-impact upperclassmen in Jack Campbell and Riley Moss, Lee’s voice will be one of the most impactful in the locker room. Even while missing spring practice due to a shoulder injury, he has left a massive impression on his teammates as a leader.

Logan Lee understands the standard Iowa football demands of its players as both athletes and as men and has embraced the team mentality. Here is a look at Logan Lee ahead of the 2023 season.

Logan Lee's Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Orion, Ill.

Ht: 6-5

Wt: 275

Class in 2022: Sr

Recruiting Ranking

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 N/A 7 16 Rivals 3 N/A 11 25 ESPN 3 N/A 9 16 On3 Recruiting N/A N/A N/A N/A 247 Composite N/A N/A N/A N/A

Before Iowa

First-team all-state on both offense and defense as a junior.

Earned unanimous all-conference honors on both offense and defense for three straight seasons.

Named to Quad City Times All-Western Illinois first team defense as a junior and senior.

Earned wrestling state title at 285-pounds as a senior, becoming just third two-time state champion in school history.

Career Stats

Tackles Def Int Fumbles Iowa Big Ten FR DL 1 1 0 1 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa Big Ten SO DL 14 17 31 48 5.0 3.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Iowa Big Ten SR DL 13 21 32 53 8.0 3.0 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 0

Depth Chart Overview

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Lee returns as the unquestioned starter opposite Noah Shannon at defensive tackle. He will be considered one of the defense’s leaders, counted on the make the high-impact plays.

Quote Them

George Walker IV/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

“I really like the group. We lost John. It’s a big loss because he really played well last year. Then Lukas. Our biggest recruits were the three seniors that came back, Nico offensively, then Joe and Noah.

“We couldn’t go out and recruit three guys like that. There’s just no way we could get ’em not only in terms of level of the play, but the value in our program. You talk about the leadership void. You have those three guys at the front of the class. That’s really helpful for us,” Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said of the defensive line prior to the spring.

