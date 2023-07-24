Iowa Hawkeyes 2023 Schedule Breakdown: Minnesota

Game week against Minnesota means one thing for the Iowa Hawkeyes: They are in the thick of their West divisional schedule.

The Hawkeyes’ late-season matchup against the Golden Gophers typically promises two things. Cold weather and some hard-hitting, old-school football. These two teams have a long and storied past, their first matchup dating all the way back to 1891. It is Iowa’s longest-running rivalry game, with 116 iterations being played.

The two teams have played for the “Floyd of Rosedale” trophy every year since 1936, the year prior being played for the actual pig itself.

Minnesota controls the series at 62–52–2, with Iowa leading 44–42–2 since the introduction of the trophy to the mix. Much of Minnesota’s dominance came early on, winning the first 18 contests. Iowa has dominated in recent years, only losing once in the past decade and nine times since 1990. The Hawkeyes are currently on an eight-game winning streak over their border rivals.

P.J. Fleck and the entire school of Minnesota will be chomping at the bit to finally end that losing streak and return Floyd back home to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Here is a look at the squad that seeks to do just that in 2023 for the Golden Gophers.

Last Year's Game Wasn't Aesthetically Pleasing, But the Result Was

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

In an Iowa season full of rough games to watch, their 13-10 victory over Minnesota was one of the toughest to get through. The Gophers didn’t even muster 100 yards passing, wasting a 263-yard performance by Mo Ibrahim. Both offenses were genuinely unserious about winning this one. Like many occasions last season, though, it was Iowa’s defense that pushed the Hawkeyes over the top.

Maybe This is the Year P.J. Fleck Figures it Out?

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

All things considered, head coach P.J. Fleck has done pretty well for himself. He turned around a fledgling Western Michigan program in his first stint as a head coach. Then, he proceeded to do the same with Minnesota. While the Gophers may not be national contenders, it’s hard to argue with three seasons of nine or more wins.

The one thing Fleck hasn’t managed to do is defeat Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. In his time with Western Michigan and Minnesota, Fleck is 0-7 against Ferentz.

A New Starting Quarterback

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It genuinely felt as though Tanner Morgan played forever for Minnesota. He started five seasons, including an extreme outlier of success in 2019. After a 30-touchdown sophomore season, Morgan never threw for more than 10 in the three seasons after.

With the graduation of Morgan, redshirt sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis takes over the position. We saw a brief glimpse of the Antioch, Ill., native at the end of last year, throwing three touchdowns to four interceptions.

A Whole New Offense

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Morgan is not the only starter the Gophers lose this season. Minnesota loses all three of their interior offensive linemen, including Rimington Trophy finalist John Michael Schmitz. Schmitz was a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft by the New York Giants.

Top rusher Mo Ibrahim is also off to the NFL after leading the Big Ten in rushing yards and touchdowns last season. Backup running back Trey Potts is also now a Penn State Nittany Lion.

It is one of the largest offensive makeovers of the P.J. Fleck era.

Key Player: Athan Kaliakmanis, Quarterback

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

For the first time since 2018, Tanner Morgan will not be the Gophers’ starting quarterback to open the season. Redshirt sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis is a player generating excitement in Minneapolis. Nicknamed the “Greek Rifle,” Kaliakmanis has the arm talent to make throws that Morgan never would have even considered attempting.

There is a lot of hype in the Twin Cities around this youngster, but if last year showed anything, he still had quite a bit of developing to do ahead of this season.

Key Player: Sean Tyler, Running Back

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Most teams after losing a top rusher like Mo Ibrahim would be in a bad place. Minnesota hit the portal over the offseason to try and limit that loss, and they brought back quite a player from the MAC. Sean Tyler was a two-time 1,000 yard rusher for Western Michigan and looks to keep that momentum going against Big Ten competition.

Key Player: Brevyn Spann-Ford, Tight End

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

You can’t talk about Minnesota football without mentioning star tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford. An All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by the coaches and media in 2022, Spann-Ford is one of the top returning tight ends in the conference. A massive receiver at 6-foot-7, 270 pounds, the St. Cloud, Minn., native is a matchup nightmare for defenses.

Key Player: Chris Autman-Bell, Wide Receiver

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

Chris Autman-Bell is a player I have long found underrated. He has a ton of talent and is a true alpha when the ball is in the air. Unfortunately, he just hasn’t received the right service from his quarterback. An injury derailed his 2022 season, and he will look to come back with a vengeance as Kaliakmanis’ top receiver in 2023.

Key Player: Tyler Nubin, Safety

Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin celebrates after beating Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Tyler Nubin is a player who will hear his name called in the 2024 NFL draft. He more than likely would have been a day-two pick in this most recent draft, but decided to return for his fifth season in Minnesota.

A fantastic athlete with a nose for the football, Nubin led the Gophers in interceptions last year with four.

Key Player: Justin Walley, Cornerback

Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Joining Nubin in the secondary is junior Justin Walley. Though he’s just entering his third year, the D’Iberville, Miss., native has a ton of experience already. Walley has played in all 13 games through both of his first two seasons, starting every game last year. Walley turned in a really good sophomore campaign with three intereceptions, five passes defensed and one forced and recovered fumble.

Look for Walley to breakout in 2023.

