Iowa Hawkeyes 2023 Schedule Breakdown: Purdue

Few teams are undergoing as drastic of a facelift as the Purdue Boilermakers.

It was a largely successful season for the Boilermakers in 2022, going 8-4 and making their first appearance in the Big Ten Championship game. Sure, they got smacked in that game by Michigan—and again by LSU 63-7 in the Citrus Bowl—but that doesn’t take away from the success they experienced.

Unfortunately, success can come at a price. Purdue lost their head coach Jeff Brohm ahead of that Citrus Bowl game to take over for his alma mater Louisville. In comes former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters for his first head coaching job.

It will be a challenge to get back to the top of the West division for Walters and his staff with the Boilermakers experiencing a ton of turnover in key positions on offense. Some dependable performers are now going to the next level and Walters and Co. will look to produce new stars in their stead.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes look to welcome Walters to the head coaching world with another big victory over Purdue. The Boilermakers have won four of the last six over the Hawkeyes but were brought to a halt by the dominant Iowa defense last year. Iowa won that game 24-3.

Walters and the fantastic Illinois defense was a big thorn in the Hawkeyes’ side when those two teams met last year. Iowa was held out of the end zone—something that isn’t as shocking as it sounds—in a 9-6 loss to the Illini.

Facing a coach who beat them and a team who beat them out for the division, revenge will be on the Hawkeyes’ mind when they welcome Purdue to Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 7. Here’s everything you need to know about the Boilermakers ahead of this year.

Coming off their first Big Ten Championship game appearance

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite finishing with a worse record than the season prior, the 2022 season was the most successful in years for the Boilermakers. Purdue was the lucky candidate to make it out of the wonky West Division, meeting Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game. It was their first appearance in the game, and most successful season since they won a share of the Big Ten title in 2000.

A new coach at the helm

Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

As a result of two straight successful seasons, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm left for a new challenge in the form of his alma mater Louisville. Ryan Walters has taken over the reins as the school’s 37th head coach.

Walters is one of the fastest-rising stars in the coaching world. A former safety for Colorado, Walters helped transformed the Missouri Tigers to one of the better defenses in the nation during the last year of his tenure as defensive coordinator.

He would join new head coach Bret Bielema’s staff at Illinois as defensive coordinator, quickly turning Illinois into a defensive powerhouse. Last year the Illini posted an 8-4 record, registering five wins holding their opponents under seven points and seven wins with opponents scoring 10 points or fewer. Along with guiding the Illini defense to top 10 national rankings in 17 different defensive categories, Walters was named 247SportsDefensive Coordinator of the Year and On3 Coordinator of the Year.

Brand new transfer QB

Texas’ quarterback Hudson Card (1) prepares to throw the ball against Texas Tech, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech won, 37-34 in overtime.

Alongside a new head coach will be a new starting quarterback for the Boilermakers. After Aidan O’Connell emerged as the guy for Purdue over the past two years, new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell will look to Texas transfer Hudson Card to get the job done.

Looking for a new star receiver

Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

If Card is going to have success, he’s going to need a receiver he can trust. Purdue has actually been a great spot for standout receivers, featuring three in a row now. Rondale Moore was a superstar in 2018, and when he, unfortunately, struggled with injuries, there was David Bell to pick up the slack.

After Bell was drafted, Iowa transfer Charlie Jones immediately broke out as one of the Big Ten’s elite. Can the Boilermakers keep that streak of star wide receiver play going in 2023?

Could Purdue lean more on the run game?

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

While they certainly will be looking to get the new-look passing attack going, Purdue brings back an exciting running game. Devin Mockobee was fantastic as a freshman last year, and figures to be one of the best in the conference. Dylan Downing is an experienced and dependable backup as well.

With a defensive coach in Walters, could we see the Boilermakers lean on the run game more in his inaugural season?

Key Player: Hudson Card, QB

Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hudson Card transfers to Purdue after three seasons as a Texas Longhorn. The former four-star quarterback found himself in an awkward situation in Austin, with the Longhorns bringing in both transfer Quinn Ewers, as well as five-star recruit Arch Manning.

Card has talent but never really got a chance to show it. Whether it was Ewers or former Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson, he was always behind someone. He gets his chance with Purdue in 2023.

Key Player: Devin Mockobee, RB

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

A former walk-on, Devin Mockobee impressed as a freshman. He finished with just a shade over 1,000 yards, reaching the end zone nine times. He surprised the nation in 2022, now Mockobee looks to take over in 2023.

Key Player: Gus Hartwig, OL

Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Leading the way for Devin Mockobee will be center Gus Hartwig. The center from Zionsville, Ind. has twice been named an All-Big Ten Honorable mention. Last year he was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List.

Key Player: Cam Allen, DB

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

There aren’t a ton of standout names on the Purdue defense, but new coach Ryan Walters does have a fun defensive back to play with in Cam Allen. The senior safety has intercepted 10 passes through his four years at Purdue and was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last year.

