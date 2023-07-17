Iowa Hawkeyes 2023 Schedule Breakdown: Wisconsin

There are a lot of parallels between the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes and the 2022 Wisconsin Badgers.

Both squads badly underperformed relative to expectations. The Badgers finished worse than the Hawkeyes with a 7-6 record. That was after Wisconsin had gone 9-4 the year prior. Neither team was able to make it back to the Big Ten Championship game.

Both teams underwent change over the offseason, but the Badgers underwent a more radical overhaul. They actually moved on from head coach Paul Chryst midway through last season. Instead of promoting defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jim Leonhard, they opted to make a splash in the offseason. They hired former Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell in the hopes that he can take Wisconsin to that next level as a team.

For years, the Badgers have been a really good squad, but never a true national contender. They could compete in the Big Ten but weren’t ever a true national championship threat. The hope is that with a trendy coach like Fickell, one who has been to a College Football Playoff, Wisconsin can take that next step and become a true national powerhouse.

Here’s a look at radically new Wisconsin.

A Historic Rivalry

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

This is a historic rivalry that dates back over a century ago. The first contest between these two teams was played in 1894. That was before Utah, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, Alaska, and Hawaii were admitted as states. It’s been an awfully close series historically, too.

One-Sided in Recent Years

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wisconsin leads the all-time series 49–45–2, with a large amount of success coming in recent years. Since 2010, they have won eight of the 11 contests. Iowa experienced their largest amount of success in the 1970s-80s, unbeaten by the Badgers from 1977 to 1996.

A New Man at the Helm

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As stated before, Wisconsin has a new man in charge in Luke Fickell. This ends an eight-year tenure for Paul Chryst at Wisconsin and should institute a radical change of philosophy within the program.

An Updated Offensive System

Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of those big changes should be implemented by new offensive coordinator Phil Longo. The Rowan University grad served as the offensive coordinator at North Carolina under coach Mack Brown before arriving in Madison, Wis.

Phil Longo is an air raid-style coach, a big shift from the run-heavy philosophy employed for years at Wisconsin. While the ideology is pass-heavy, Phil Longo’s offenses have shown a great ability to run the football. The Tar Heels boasted two 1,000-yard rushers back in 2020.

Looking to Replace Nick Herbig

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

An area of concern for the Badgers defense has to be at pass rusher. Wisconsin had a great rusher in Nick Herbig, a First-Team All-Big Ten member who pretty much was their pass rush. The second-highest sack total behind Herbig’s 11 came from defensive tackle Keanu Benton, a player who also was drafted this past year.

Key Player: Tanner Mordecai, Quarterback

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Graham Mertz experiment is finally over in Madison. No more seeing references to his single good game against Illinois his freshman year, he’s now off to Florida.

Now at quarterback to run Longo’s system is senior Tanner Mordecai. Mordecai experienced great success in an air raid system at Southern Methodist, throwing 39 touchdowns in 2021 and 33 last year. He passed for over 3,500 yards in both seasons as well. Can he maintain that level of play stepping up into the Big Ten?

Key Player: Braelon Allen, Running Back

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

One player who’s talent we don’t have to question is Braelon Allen. It feels like everyone got bored with Allen after hyping him up after his freshman year, because nobody even talks about him anymore. He had another 1,200-yard season last year with 11 touchdowns despite the offense around him being a general mess.

There are questions around how his big bruising style can pair with Longo’s air raid system, but North Carolina had a similar style back find immense success in Javonte Williams.

Key Player: Chimere Dike, Wide Receiver

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

There was a lot of excitement around Dike heading into last year, and he delivered. In his first year as a starter, Dike led the Badgers in all receiving categories, catching 47 passes for 689 yards and six touchdowns. He could be a player to benefit from a better quarterback and passing system.

Key Player: Jack Nelson, Offensive Tackle

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

A talented player who will have an interesting adjustment in the new system will be offensive tackle, Jack Nelson.

Returning for his third year as the starter at left tackle, Nelson figures to be Wisconsin’s best player on the offensive line. What will be interesting is the transition from a slower, run-heavy style, to a fast-pace air-it-out style of offense. Not only does it change how the linemen play, the pace of play is completely different as well.

Key Player: Maema Njongmeta

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Maema Njongmeta is the returning star of the Badgers’ defense with Herbig and Benton off to the NFL. Njongmeta led Wisconsin in tackles with 95 last year, leading the way with 12.5 tackles for loss. He was named a Third-team All-Big Ten by the Media in 2023.

