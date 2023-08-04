Iowa Hawkeyes 2023 Positional Breakdown: Scouting the quarterbacks

Iowa football desperately needs better quarterback play in 2023. Thank you, Alex. I’ll keep going with “Things every Iowa fan already knows” for $400, please.

Seriously, the struggles Iowa has seen over the past couple years at the quarterback position are not a real big secret. Fans have been complaining for years about the lack of an aerial attack, jealous of the high-scoring offenses all around them in college football. Last year the team became a meme across college football fandom for just how bad the offense was, particularly the passing attack.

Things cannot continue this way. You know it, I know it, and fortunately, head coach Kirk Ferentz knows it. There’s a reason why Iowa finally figured out that they need an upgrade at the position, searching for answers in the transfer portal. Probably a year too late, but at least they finally figured it out.

Now, quarterback actually poses a bit of excitement for Hawkeye fans heading into the season. Fans will look to finally have an offensive attack worth cheering about, and it all starts with the quarterback.

Projected Depth Chart

Starter: Cade McNamara, Sr.

Second String: Joe Labas, Soph.

Third String: Deacon Hill, Soph.

Career Stats

Cade McNamara: 3,181 passing yards, 63.1% completion percentage, 21 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 139.4 passer rating.

Joe Labas: 139 passing yards, 58.3% completion percentage, one passing touchdown, zero interceptions, 120.7 passer rating.

Deacon Hill: No passing stats available.

What Iowa did last year

The quarterback was not a position of strength at all for the Hawkeyes last year. The offense threw seven touchdowns between Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla, and Joe Labas. Petras only totaled 1,725 passing yards through 12 games. Yup. Not great at all. We don’t need to harp on last year’s passing attack anymore.

What Iowa has added

Iowa knew that what happened last year at the quarterback position was unacceptable, so they looked for answers in the transfer portal. The Hawkeyes brought in Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill to replace Padilla, who is now an SMU Mustang.

Of course, the big transfer of the offseason was former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara. McNamara was the quarterback who led the Wolverines to their 42-3 thumping of the Hawkeyes in the 2021 Big Ten Championship.

Position Group Breakdown

Overall, the quarterback position has to be improved. It just has to be. The bar from last year was set so low, just being mediocre would be an improvement. Of course, with the moves they made, they can certainly be better than just mediocre.

While Cade McNamara may not be some kind of game-changing talent at the position, he’s exactly what the Hawkeyes need. He’s a natural leader whose job is to manage the offense and not mess things up. That’s exactly what he did when he led Michigan to the Big Ten Championship two years ago.

Iowa has two intriguing backups behind McNamara in Labas and Hill, too. Both are young, only sophomores.

