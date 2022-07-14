Iowa Hawkeyes 2022 schedule breakdown: Wisconsin

This is the must-win game of the season for the Hawkeyes, at least you hope it is. As long as the season has stayed on course, and Iowa hasn’t dropped too many games to start, this is the game to circle on the calendar for Iowa.

While there is a revenge game to be played against Michigan and Ohio State is a huge matchup for any school, Wisconsin is easily the game with the most ramifications. As Iowa looks to secure a return spot in the Big Ten championship game, West division rival Wisconsin is easily their biggest roadblock in the way.

Paul Chryst’s squad is routinely a contender for the division crown and will once again provide an extremely tough challenge. This game could ultimately decide who wins the division.

Graham Mertz, quarterback

How Graham Mertz goes is how Wisconsin goes this year. As usual, Wisconsin will only go as far as their quarterback is able to take them. You never have to worry about the defense, which is consistently a top-10 unit in the nation.

Similarly, the running game is always one of the best in the country, but the quarterback is always in question. The lack of a passing attack has kept Wisconsin from being a true national contender, and they hope that Mertz in his junior year can turn it all around.

There was so much hope for Mertz after his five-touchdown starting debut against Illinois in 2020. He hasn’t nearly come close to that level of success, though, throwing more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (10) last year. The Badgers can compete for the Big Ten this year, it all just comes down to Mertz.

Graham Mertz does a nice job of progressing and he’s even early to the backside dig on 3rd and L. Some nice anticipation hitting it on the Hash, too. pic.twitter.com/ifPuougJlz — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 24, 2020

Braelon Allen, running back

Is anyone surprised that Wisconsin has yet another great running back? Over the past decade, the Badgers have seen great backs in James White, Melvin Gordon, Jonathan Taylor, and now sophomore Braelon Allen.

He certainly didn’t look like a freshman last year, weighing over 230 pounds and accumulating 1,268 rushing yards. He also reached the end zone 12 times. Allen will be a problem for Big Ten defenses over the next two years. Watch out for backup Chez Mellusi as well. The senior back rushed for over 800 yards last year in relief of Allen.

Most rushing yards by returning Big 10 RB? Braelon Allen (Wisconsin) – 1,258 🦡pic.twitter.com/TkOynoLPzQ — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 9, 2022

Nick Herbig, outside linebacker

The Badgers’ defense will be looking for a new leader in 2022. Wisconsin lost first-team All-Big Ten linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn to the NFL. Chenal was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

While it will be a group effort, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will look to outside linebacker Nick Herbig to make the big plays. Herbig broke out in his sophomore campaign, totaling nine sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss.

Speed to power by Nick Herbig (@nickherbig_) as he walks his blocker back to QB depth, sheds & gets the sack! #passrush #speedtopower #onwisconsin pic.twitter.com/CvXRiXdYHB — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) December 31, 2021

Keeanu Benton, nose tackle

Wisconsin has historically been a defensive juggernaut during Paul Chryst’s tenure, routinely finishing as a top ten team in points allowed in recent years. While a lot of the focus will of course be placed on players such as Chenal and Herbig, Wisconsin also wins through the trenches. Keeanu Benton is a large, powerful defensive tackle who is a handful for opposing interior linemen.

A player who caught my eye while watching #Wisconsin defensive film is DT Keanu Benton. Plays with heavy hands, clogs up running lanes, shows some upside as a pass rusher. Only played 173 total snaps in 2020, but I expect his role to grow this year. pic.twitter.com/lV3epuSHeA — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) June 24, 2021

Chimere Dike, wide receiver

While wide receiver isn’t usually a point of emphasis by the media for Wisconsin’s run-heavy offense, a better passing attack is needed to become national contenders. The Badgers actually lose a good amount of pass catchers.

Tight end Jake Ferguson led the Badgers in receptions and touchdowns, but he was drafted by the Cowboys this offseason. Both Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis exhausted their eligibility as well.

Chimere Dike has some potential, registering 31 catches for 461 yards over his first two seasons, but he needs to break out in his junior campaign. Developing a connection with Graham Mertz will be vital to Wisconsin’s success this year.

● WR Spotlight ● Chimere Dike – Wisconsin • Dike is the leading returning receiver for the Badgers in 2022. Last season he caught 19 passes for 272 yards 1 TD. In his career he's caught 31 passes for 461 yards 2 TDs and rushed for 67 yards. pic.twitter.com/TgeDTV6GEk — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) July 7, 2022

