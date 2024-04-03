Iowa guard Tony Perkins puts Oregon Ducks among top schools

Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks are working the transfer portal and hoping to land some veteran playmakers this offseason.

They might be headed in the right direction, with former Iowa Hawkeyes point guard Tony Perkins recently cutting his list down to six schools and putting Oregon in the mix.

Perkins is a senior who averaged 14 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game this past season, being named a Second-Team All-Big-12 player. In his career, Perkins averaged 9.3 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game.

According to 247Sports, Perkins is the No. 38 overall player available in the transfer portal this offseason, and the No. 7 point guard.

NEWS: Iowa transfer guard Tony Perkins has cut his list to six schools, he tells @On3sports: Missouri

Arkansas

Indiana

Oregon

Oklahoma

Ole Miss The 6-4 senior averaged 14 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game this season. All-Big Ten 2nd team. Story:… pic.twitter.com/CwQLETsCNA — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire