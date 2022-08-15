Iowa has been great against their rivals in recent years….except vs. Wisconsin

Iowa and Wisconsin are two football programs that mirror each other in a number of ways. Stylistically, the Badgers and Hawkeyes rely on the strength of their defenses to lead the way. Both teams often boast impressive ground attacks and have had similar success against Big Ten West rivals in recent years.

After the Badgers had largely dominated the division in recent years, the Hawkeyes finally broke through and made it to the Big Ten Championship game.

Iowa has had a ton of success against Minnesota, Illinois, Nebraska, and other rivals, although the clash of similar styles has recently gone Wisconsin’s way.

Here is a look at how Iowa has performed against their rivals over the last ten years. One opponent will certainly stand out:

Iowa football rivalry records last 10 years: 9-1 vs. Minn

8-0 vs. Illinois

8-2 vs. Neb

Iowa's record vs. Illinois: 8-0 over last decade

Dec 5, 2020; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) drops back to pass against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa's record vs. Minnesota: 9-1 over last decade

Nov 16, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) in action against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa's record vs. Nebraska: 8-2 over last decade

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball in the second quarter against Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

20201127 Iowavsneb

Iowa's record vs. Iowa State: 7-2 over last decade

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa's record vs Wisconsin: 2-7 over last decade

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) strips the ball away from Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

