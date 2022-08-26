Iowa football all-time roster: Coaches, kickers and specialists

The Iowa Hawkeyes have a rich history with some of the game’s titans suiting up in the black and gold. Hawkeyes Wire is taking a look back at Iowa’s finest offensive playmakers, defensive standouts, specialists and coaches from its entire history.

After taking a look at the Hawkeyes’ all-time offensive and defensive teams, it’s now time to turn our attention the all-time specialists and coaches in Iowa history.

Specialists can change a game in an instant with a game-breaking return or a punt that pins an opponent deep or flips field position. Of course, the best assistant coaches help programs innovate offensively and defensively and keep the talent pipelines rolling.

The importance of a head coach can’t be overstated. The lifeblood and foundation of a program is set by the head coach. Iowa has had plenty of great options in terms of specialists, assistant coaches and head coaches.

Let’s take a look at the Hawkeyes’ all-time specialists and coaches.

See Iowa’s all-time offense and all-time defense.

Starting K No. 1: Nate Kaeding

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Nate Kaeding was a two-time first-team All-American and a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection in the 2002 and 2003 seasons. He was the Lou Groza Award winner in 2002 and a consensus All-American in 2003. Kaeding is the career leader in total field goals made with 67 and consecutive field goals made with 22. He is also the program’s career scoring leader, accounting for 373 points.

Backup K No. 1: Keith Duncan

Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Keith Duncan ranks No. 6 on the all-time career scoring leaderboard with 252 points and was named a consensus All-American in 2019.

Starting P: Reggie Roby

Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Reggie Roby was a consensus All-American punter as a junior in 1981. The Waterloo, Iowa, native broke a 32 year-old NCAA record for punting average in a season, averaging 49.8 yards per punt in 1981. He was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten member.

Backup P: Tory Taylor

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tory Taylor can absolutely boot it and his complete chapter isn’t written just yet. He averaged 46.1 yards per punt in 2021 and was a first-team All-Big Ten choice in 2020.

Starting return specialist: Tim Dwight

Photo credit: Matthew Stockman

Tim Dwight was a consensus All-American as a return specialist in 1997 who finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting. He led the nation in punt return average with 16.7 yards per return. Dwight set Iowa and Big Ten records for career punt return yardage with 1,102 yards and also holds the Big Ten record for career punt return touchdowns with five. His three punt return touchdowns in 1997 are tied for the league mark. Dwight also ranks No. 3 in Iowa career receiving yards and eighth in receptions.

Backup return specialist: Kahlil Hill

Photo Credit: © Rodney White/Des Moines Register

Kahlil Hill grabs the backup return specialist slot after a career that featured two kickoff returns and two punt returns for touchdowns. Hill was named the 2001 Mosi Tatupu Special Teams Player of the Year.

Starting head coach: Kirk Ferentz

Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

With a pair of Big Ten championships to his name and the most wins in program history with 178, Kirk Ferentz is the greatest coach in Hawkeye history. That’s saying something considering the other name that you know is inevitably next. He’s not done yet either.

Backup head coach: Hayden Fry

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

A legendary figure in Iowa football history. Hayden Fry came to Iowa City and reinvented Hawkeye football. He helped create the iconic Tigerhawk logo, won three Big Ten championships, 143 games overall and 96 Big Ten games during his 20-year run at the helm.

Starting offensive coordinator: Bill Snyder

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

Bill Snyder served as the Hawkeyes’ offensive coordinator through the 1979-88 seasons. He helped guide Chuck Long and Iowa’s No. 2 scoring offense in 1985. Of course, Snyder also orchestrated perhaps the greatest turnaround in the history of college football as the head coach at Kansas State.

Backup offensive coordinator: Ken O'Keefe

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ken O’Keefe served as Iowa’s offensive coordinator from 1999-2011 and his work helped create this extended run of success under Kirk Ferentz for the Hawkeyes. O’Keefe directed Iowa’s No. 1 scoring offense in the 2002 season.

Starting defensive coordinator: Bill Brashier

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen

Bill Brashier was the mastermind of some of Iowa’s finest defenses and a part of Fry’s original coaching staff when he was named Iowa’s head coach in 1979. During Brashier’s time as the defensive coordinator, the Hawkeyes won 124 games over his 17 seasons.

Backup defensive coordinator: Norm Parker

Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images

Like Brashier before him, Norm Parker was a foundational coaching figure on a legendary Iowa head coach’s staff. For Ferentz, Norm Parker was a rock during the 1999-2011 seasons. In 2005, Parker was a finalist for the Broyles Award.

Starting assistant coach: Bob Stoops

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

At Oklahoma, Bob Stoops is revered like the legendary Sooner that came before him in Barry Switzer. He led OU to the national championship in just his second season during the 2000 college football season. Stoops is the Sooners’ all-time wins leader. Hawkeye fans know that he both played at Iowa and got his coaching start in Iowa City.

Backup assistant coach: Barry Alvarez

Photo by Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports

Another legendary college football coach got started in Iowa City. Barry Alvarez, Wisconsin‘s all-time wins leader, served as Iowa’s linebackers coach from 1979-86.

