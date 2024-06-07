Iowa football target Graceson Littleton commits to Clemson

One of the Iowa Hawkeyes‘ anticipated visitors for their big recruiting weekend on June 21 instead has announced his collegiate pledge elsewhere.

Blue-chip defensive back Graceson Littleton was expected to visit Iowa on June 21, but, after a visit to Clemson earlier this week, Littleton instead committed to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

Littleton announced his decision on X.

Littleton committed to the Tigers over Iowa, Penn State, Oklahoma and Alabama. Littleton visited Penn State on May 31 and was slated to visit Alabama June 7, Oklahoma June 14 and Iowa on June 21.

Out of Wiregrass Ranch High School in Tampa, Florida, Littleton is ranked 71st overall, ninth among cornerbacks and 10th in Florida by 247Sports.

On3 rates Littleton 110th overall, 12th among cornerbacks and 18th in Florida. ESPN lists Littleton as the No. 204 player overall, the No. 22 cornerback and the No. 28 player from Florida. Rivals ranks Littleton as the No. 90 cornerback and the No. 29 player from the Sunshine State.

Already with seven pledges, Iowa’s 2025 recruiting class ranks 35th according to On3 and 43rd according to both 247Sports and Rivals.

Among those seven commits is one defensive back, Loyola Academy safety Drew MacPherson.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire