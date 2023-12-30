Iowa Football has something better than the transfer portal

The transfer portal has been bonkers this offseason, not that it should be a surprise. We saw last year a massive influx of players trying their hand at the portal, searching for greener pastures.

It wasn’t just intriguing bench players looking for a starting spot, or aging players looking to keep playing the sport they love at another school. Over the past two years, we’ve seen real, legitimate, top-tier talent entering the transfer portal in almost a new-age version of free agency for college football. This is just how it is now.

A criticism levied on the Hawkeyes entering the 2022 season was just straight up not using the transfer portal. While they saw players such as Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracey departing, they only opted to bring in a veteran backup tight end. Shoutout to Steven Stillianos for stepping up when he was needed thoughout this year.

In 2023, Iowa took a much different approach and everyone loved it. They brought in a new quarterback, a highly-rated wide receiver, and a starting-caliber linebacker amongst other additions. They brought in eight players in total, all of whom played a role in this past season for the Hawkeyes.

Now, entering the nitty-gritty of this offseason, Iowa has not added a single player through the portal. At first glance, you might think this reverting back to old ways would be cause for complaints by the Hawkeyes fan base. But, in truth, Iowa’s lack of activity this offseason makes a ton of sense.

This offseason they’ve had a much bigger plan, utilizing a talent pool superior to what they can bring in. The focus has been on retaining the top-notch talent that they already possess coming off a 10-win campaign. The results have been extremely fruitful so far.

Kirk Ferentz received a monumental bit of news on Friday when starting tight end Luke Lachey committed to another year in black and gold. Despite missing most of the season due to a right ankle injury that required surgery, everyone knew just how talented Lachey was. He was the lone bright spot on offense early in the season for the Hawkeyes after being one of the few bright spots the season prior.

Lachey has NFL talent, and still would have received a lot of interest in this 2024 NFL draft. Instead, he wants to return to Iowa City one last time to help leave his mark on program history.

Lachey is not the only returnee, joining All-American linebacker Jay Higgins. Higgins was the breakout star on defense for the Hawkeyes, filling the shoes of departing Butkus Award winner Jack Campbell remarkably well. Higgins was named one of 12 semifinalists for that same award.

Soon to be 22 and coming off an incredible season, most would be preparing for the draft. They already would have opted out for this bowl game. Not Jay Higgins, though, he’s already committed to another year.

Opting out of bowl games is the new norm for soon-to-be NFL draft prospects. Not for the Iowa Hawkeyes, though. Even Brian Ferentz, for as much criticism as this publication and most of the Iowa fan base have given him over the years, is giving this last game his full attention.

There are a few players speculated to join Lachey and Higgins for one more run at Kinnick Stadium. Linebacker Nick Jackson, who was recently granted another year by the NCAA, joins Hawkeye defensive backs Sebastian Castro, Quinn Schulte, and even Cooper DeJean among a group still deciding whether or not to declare for the NFL draft. Save for DeJean who is physically unable to step on the field without crutches, each had no doubts about playing in this bowl game.

For obvious reasons, the transfer portal was not going to be an area of focus for the Hawkeyes this offseason. It’s kind of hard to bring in players on offense without an offensive coordinator to hang your hat on. This isn’t to say that Iowa won’t bring in any players either, it just hasn’t been their top priority. That doesn’t mean that Iowa is ignoring the new age of college football and NIL. Name, image and likeness is not only a tool to bring in players, it can be used to keep guys in school another year.

Instead of dwelling on lack of transfer activity, remember that Iowa and their strong culture has brought back arguably the best linebacker and tight end in the conference with possibly more names to come. Alongside the young talent they’ve been preparing for the spotlight, things are going right according to plan for Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Jacob on X: @Jacobkeppen

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire