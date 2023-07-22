Iowa football sells out home opener vs. Utah State

Add Utah State to the list of Kinnick Stadium sellouts. A day after single-game tickets went on sell, the Iowa Hawkeyes can now boast that five of their seven home dates are officially sellouts.

Iowa’s season and home opener versus Utah State on Sept. 2 joins Western Michigan (Sept. 16), Michigan State (Sept. 30), Purdue (Oct. 7) and Minnesota (Oct. 21) in the sellout category.

Iowa leads the all-time series against the Aggies, 2-0. Perhaps this a harbinger of good things to come during the 2023 season: The Hawkeyes last met Utah State on Sept. 21, 2002. Iowa thumped Utah State that day, routing the Aggies, 48-7.

More importantly, the 2002 season was one of the most memorable under Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz. Behind star quarterback Brad Banks, the Hawkeyes posted an 11-2 overall record and a perfect 8-0 mark in Big Ten play to capture the league crown.

It’s one of two times Iowa has won the Big Ten under Ferentz.

Another one ‼️ Our Season Opener is officially SOLD OUT.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/9FimmrEKAv — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) July 21, 2023

Just like a season ago, Iowa will open the year in front of a sellout crowd. Each of the Hawkeyes’ seven home dates were sellouts in 2022 and it’s tracking as though that will be the same this season.

Per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register and Iowa City Press-Citizen, roughly 2,000 tickets remained as of Thursday night for the Hawkeyes’ other two home games against Rutgers on Nov. 11 and Illinois on Nov. 18.

Iowa’s opener against Utah State will also be the Hawkeyes’ Hall of Fame game, its Fry Fest Weekend and Educator Day. Iowa’s other home game themes include the Gold Out Game versus Western Michigan, its Blackout Game versus Michigan State, Homecoming versus Purdue, its ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game against Minnesota, its Military Appreciation Game against Rutgers and Senior Day versus Illinois.

