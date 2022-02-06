Iowa Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Iowa football schedule 2022: Who does Iowa miss on the Big Ten schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Sept 3 South Dakota

Sept 10 Iowa State

Sept 17 Nevada

Sept 24 at Rutgers

Oct 1 Michigan

Oct 8 at Illinois

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 at Ohio State

Oct 29 Northwestern

Nov 5 at Purdue

Nov 12 Wisconsin

Nov 19 at Minnesota

Nov 25 Nebraska

Iowa Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Hawkeyes miss from the Big Ten East Division?

Yuck.

Every Big Ten team plays three teams from the other division. Playing Rutgers helps, but that’s offset by having to go to Ohio State and having to play Michigan. On the plus side, the Rutgers game is on the road – if you have to play a Big Ten road game, that’s not bad – and the date in Columbus is after the off-week.

Also on the plus side, the Hawkeyes miss Penn State and Michigan State, and not dealing with Maryland might not be so bad. They also miss Indiana.

In the West, they get Wisconsin at home but have to go to Minnesota for the Floyd of Rosedale showdown. Traveling to Purdue isn’t a plus, but Nebraska has to come to Iowa City.

Iowa Football Schedule What To Know: Just beat Iowa State again

There’s a shot at a really, really big start as long as Iowa can take care of home in non-conference play.

South Dakota, Iowa State, Nevada. All will require effort in their own way, but as long as the Hawkeyes can beat the Cyclones, they’ll probably be 4-0 before Michigan comes to town for the rematch of the Big Ten Championship. Win that, and all that’s in the way of a possible 6-0 start is a trip to Illinois.

Iowa Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

There might be some bad breaks – going to Ohio State is the one – but Iowa only has to leave the state once before October 8th, and that’s the Rutgers trip.

There are two road games in a row and three in four dates, but there’s a key week off before Illinois and Ohio State. It’s all leading up to November, and Iowa will be right in the mix for the West title in the final month. Win those four games, and it’ll almost certainly be back in the Big Ten Championship.

