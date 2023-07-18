Iowa football reveals Kids’ Day at Kinnick practice date

The tradition rolls on yet another year!

One of the best days of the whole year for Iowa football is the Kids’ Day at Kinnick practice. Fans familiar with the team and the practice need no introduction. Just seeing the headline already generates excitement. Iowa’s Kids’ Day at Kinnick is back, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12!

For the uninitiated, the Kids’ Day at Kinnick practice is an annual tradition by the University of Iowa football program that signifies the upcoming season. It takes place at the end of training camp and allows the team to engage with their younger fans.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Kids’ Day at Kinnick practice is the final, big glimpse that the public has of the team and serves as a gauge to the state of things prior to the start of the season. Young fans are able to watch the team practice in person. Then, afterwards, it turns into a big autograph and photo session for the younger fans with their favorite Hawkeyes.

Mark Your Calendars 🗓️ Kids' Day at Kinnick – Saturday, August 12 More info to come#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/5c7OI5MvrY — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) July 17, 2023

One of the highlights last year was the 2022 Kid Captains joining the players on the field for photos following an exclusive “inside look” at Kinnick Stadium. The Kid Captain program is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the University of Iowa Hawkeye football team that started in 2009. Twelve current and former patients are selected to have their stories highlighted throughout the football season.

Fans should keep an eye out for more information to come regarding the event!

More Football!

Series of Hawkeyes scattered across Pro Football Network 2024 NFL mock draft

Kirk Ferentz releases statement on tragic passing of former Hawkeye OL Cody Ince

Cole Marsh commits to Hawkeyes as preferred walk-on TE

An offer for Hawkeyes fans

For the best local Iowa news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Des Moines Register.

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Jacob on Twitter: @Jacobkeppen

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire