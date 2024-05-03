Iowa football reportedly in contact with Oklahoma transfer QB General Booty

The quarterback position does not really appear to be a position of strength for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2024. Yes, that’s been the case for a number of years now, but it is especially dire this season.

With Cade McNamara still rehabbing from the ACL injury that sidelined him from Week 6 and on last season and pretty much every other quarterback in the program deciding to leave in the transfer portal, Iowa is running out of passers.

Luckily, the transfer portal is still at Iowa’s disposal to find some competition. While Iowa has already been linked to Northwestern’s Brendan Sullivan, the Hawkeyes could be looking out of conference to find some quarterback help.

Pete Nakos of On3 reported on Friday that Iowa has been in contact with Oklahoma transfer quarterback General Booty.

Oklahoma quarterback General Booty tells @On3sports he's been in contact with Iowa since entering the transfer portal.

Booty entered the transfer portal on Thursday and has already held talks with multiple programs, including Iowa. Nakos reported that Booty has also heard from Tulsa, Samford, UTSA, and Louisiana-Monroe.

Booty appeared in only two games over two years for the Sooners after transferring from Tyler Junior College in Texas. He threw for 3,410 yards and 27 touchdowns in his lone season for Tyler Junior College. He comes from an NFL legacy.

Both of his uncles, Josh and John David Booty, played Division I football before heading to the NFL. General’s father, Abram, was a starting wide receiver for LSU in the late 1990s.

It’s hard to judge what Booty’s impact on Iowa football could be. The Hawkeyes need a quarterback, but Booty didn’t really play at all for Oklahoma.

That gives zero clue how Booty looks at the Division I level. To be fair, just because he hasn’t gotten the opportunity yet, does not mean that General Booty can’t have the goods.

