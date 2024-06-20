Iowa football receives crystal ball prediction for 2027 ATH Jaxx DeJean

The Iowa Hawkeyes recently offered Jaxx DeJean in early June.

A class of 2027 prospect, Jaxx DeJean is the younger brother of former Iowa All-American and now Philadelphia Eagle Cooper DeJean.

Jaxx DeJean just finished up his freshman season at Odebolt–Arthur–Battle Creek–Ida Grove High School in Iowa. DeJean caught 37 passes for 500 receiving yards with seven touchdowns, rushed 20 times for 128 yards and five scores, intercepted four passes, recovered a pair of fumbles and registered 25 solo tackles.

Iowa offered the 6-foot-4, 200 pound prospect as a tight end, though DeJean’s position could change over the next three years.

Shortly after receiving his scholarship offer, Hawkeye Insider‘s Sean Bock submitted a 247Sports crystal ball prediction favoring DeJean to land with Iowa.

DeJean is currently an unranked prospect in the 2027 class, but that will surely change as the process continues to unfold. DeJean also has an offer from UAB.

DeJean told Hawkeye Report’s Blair Sanderson that he was “just in shock” and the the offer from the Hawkeyes “left me speechless.”

DeJean impressed Iowa coaches at its recent camp in early June. The class of 2027 prospect told Hawkeye Nation’s Rob Howe that the Iowa offer was very meaningful DeJean also touched on what it would be like to get to work with Iowa tight ends coach Abdul Hodge.

“Getting an offer from Iowa means a lot to me. I’ve watched the Hawkeyes my whole life and have always been a huge fan. So getting an offer from them means a lot,” DeJean said.

DeJean also shared his thoughts on getting to work with Iowa tight ends coach Abdul Hodge at the Hawkeyes’ camp.

“Coach Hodge said he liked my film and likes where I was at right now. I loved working and learning from coach Hodge at camp. He’s a good guy,” DeJean said.

Here’s a look at the Hudl highlights from DeJean’s freshman season.

