Iowa football picks up third 2025 commit from 3-star LB Burke Gautcher

The Iowa Hawkeyes are back on the board in the 2025 class, picking up a commitment from three-star linebacker Burke Gautcher out of Sycamore High School in Illinois.

Gautcher picked up his offer from the Hawkeyes this past June, visited several weeks later and now ultimately has chosen Iowa over offers from Illinois, Minnesota, Kent State and Northern Illinois.

Gautcher took to social media to announce his decision.

I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa! @HawkeyeFootball @SycoFootball pic.twitter.com/zgl6tU0KSf — Burke Gautcher (@burke_gautcher) October 15, 2023

Gautcher is rated as the nation’s No. 475 player overall, the No. 49 athlete and as the No. 15 player from Illinois per the 247Sports composite rankings. Meanwhile, Rivals ranks Gautcher as the No. 18 player from Illinois. Both services have Gautcher as a three-star commit.

The 6-foot-3, 200 pound athlete has played all over in high school. Gautcher has played quarterback, wide receiver and safety.

Though Iowa likes Gautcher at linebacker, he would fit right in as a piece in Phil Parker’s secondary or as a member of Seth Wallace’s linebacking corps. That much is easy to see as he flies around and pursues the football with explosiveness and fluidity.

One thing the Hawkeye coaching staff has to love about Gautcher is his ability to go attack the football. Given his offensive background, Gautcher isn’t afraid to go make a play on the football and is a natural doing so. His sideline to sideline speed is impressive as well.

It looks like a great get for the Hawkeyes in the 2025 class. Gautcher joins four-star offensive tackle Nick Brooks out of Cedar Rapids Kennedy and three-star lineman Joey VanWetzinga out of Pleasant Valley High School. Gautcher is the first out-of-state commit in the 2025 class for the Hawkeyes.

Here’s a look at Gautcher’s sophomore highlights playing wide receiver and safety for Sycamore. Plus, his full recruiting profile is also attached below.

Burke Gautcher's Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 11 27 Rivals 3 N/A 18 N/A ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting N/A N/A N/A N/A 247 Composite 3 475 15 49

Vitals

Hometown Sycamore, Ill. Projected Position LB Height 6-3 Weight 200 Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on June 3, 2023

Visited on June 17, 2023

Committed on Oct. 15, 2023

Other Offers

Illinois

Minnesota

Kent State

Northern Illinois

Rest of the 2025 class

Joseph Cress for the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Social Media

Thank you @CoachSWallace and all of the @HawkeyeFootball staff for the unofficial visit! pic.twitter.com/WNL6Dn62s8 — Burke Gautcher (@burke_gautcher) June 17, 2023

