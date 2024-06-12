Iowa football offers Jaxx DeJean, younger brother of Cooper DeJean

There could be another DeJean in Iowa City in a few years. That’s news that is certain to delight Hawkeye fans.

Jaxx DeJean, the younger brother of former unanimous consensus Iowa All-American Cooper DeJean, just picked up a coveted offer. Iowa football offered Jaxx DeJean over the weekend.

Jaxx DeJean just finished up his freshman season at Odebolt–Arthur–Battle Creek–Ida Grove High School in Iowa. DeJean caught 37 passes for 500 receiving yards with seven touchdowns, rushed 20 times for 128 yards and five scores, intercepted four passes, recovered a pair of fumbles and registered 25 solo tackles.

After a great talk with @LeVarWoods and @Abdul_Hodge I’m extremely excited to announce I have received an offer from @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/zioC9VINPC — Jaxx (@Jaxxdejean35) June 8, 2024

Iowa offered the 6-foot-4, 200 pound prospect as a tight end, though DeJean’s position could change over the next three years.

DeJean told Hawkeye Report’s Blair Sanderson that he was “just in shock” and the the offer from the Hawkeyes “left me speechless.”

DeJean impressed Iowa coaches at its recent camp in early June. The class of 2027 prospect told Hawkeye Nation’s Rob Howe that the Iowa offer was very meaningful DeJean also touched on what it would be like to get to work with Iowa tight ends coach Abdul Hodge.

“Getting an offer from Iowa means a lot to me. I’ve watched the Hawkeyes my whole life and have always been a huge fan. So getting an offer from them means a lot,” DeJean said.

DeJean also shared his thoughts on getting to work with Iowa tight ends coach Abdul Hodge at the Hawkeyes’ camp.

“Coach Hodge said he liked my film and likes where I was at right now. I loved working and learning from coach Hodge at camp. He’s a good guy,” DeJean said.

DeJean has a long way to go before his recruitment ends, but Iowa figures to be a serious player. The Hawkeyes represent DeJean’s first power-four offer. DeJean also reports an offer from UAB.

For Iowa fans, it’s exciting to think about DeJean perhaps being one of the next great Hawkeye tight ends. Here’s a look at his Hudl highlights from his freshman season.

