Iowa football offers 3-star, in-state WR from Central Lyon

After a recent visit, Iowa has offered talented in-state wide receiver Reece Vander Zee.

A three-star recruit per 247Sports, the 6-foot-5, 190 pound product out of Central Lyon High School in Rock Rapids, Iowa, is rated as the No. 163 wide receiver nationally and the No. 14 player from the state of Iowa.

Van Zee was a first-team All-State wide receiver that tallied 32 receptions for 768 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 24 yards per catch. Defensively, Vander Zee collected four interceptions and 22 tackles playing cornerback.

He helped lead Central Lyon to a perfect 13-0 record and the program’s fourth all-time state championship this past season with a 10-6 victory over Williamsburg in the Iowa 2A state championship game. Vander Zee had a 30-yard touchdown reception in the win.

In addition to Iowa, Vander Zee also holds offers from Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Montana State, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Michigan and Yale. Each of those offers have come since the turn of the calendar year, including four in the month of March.

Iowa currently has the nation’s No. 14 class per 247Sports, the No. 16 class per Rivals and the No. 19 class per On3 in the 2024 cycle. The Hawkeyes currently hold commitments from interior offensive lineman Cody Fox, linebacker Derek Weisskopf, linebacker Cam Buffington, quarterback James Resar, athlete Preston Ries and interior offensive lineman Josh Janowski.

Here’s a look at Vander Zee’s junior season highlights and his full recruiting profile below.

247Sports rating: Three-star wide receiver, No. 14 player from Iowa

Vitals

Hometown Rock Rapids, Iowa Projected Position WR Height 6-5 Weight 190 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on March 22, 2023

Offers

Air Force

Eastern Michigan

Montana State

Northern Illinois

Northern Iowa

South Dakota

South Dakota State

Western Michigan

Yale

Social media

After a great visit and talk with Coach Ferentz I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Iowa!! Thank you for the amazing opportunity! @LeVarWoods @TylerBarnesIOWA @HawkeyeFootball @CopelandKelton pic.twitter.com/Wf6m79pjHZ — Reece Vander Zee (@reece_vanderzee) March 23, 2023

