What Iowa football is getting in latest OT commit Will Nolan

The Iowa Hawkeyes added another commitment to their 2024 class, securing a pledge from offensive tackle Will Nolan.

The 6-foot-6, 275 pound offensive tackle is out of John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, Ill. With a number of recruiting experts submitting projections to the Hawkeyes recently, it certainly felt like this was only a matter of time for Nolan to Iowa.

Still, it’s great for Hawkeye fans to see Nolan officially announce his commitment.

Here’s a look at Nolan’s Hudl tape from John Hersey High School. Plus, let’s take a deeper dive at who Nolan is and what he adds to the class.

Will Nolan's recruiting profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 9 22 Rivals 3 N/A 22 N/A ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting N/A N/A N/A N/A 247 Composite 3 710 16 61

Vitals

Hometown Arlington Heights, Ill. Projected Position OT Height 6-6 Weight 275 Class 2024

Recruitment

Visited on April 21

Offered on April 25

Committed on May 8

Other offensive linemen in the class

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett has been busy on the recruiting trail. With Nolan’s commitment, the Hawkeyes already have pledges from four-star interior offensive lineman Cody Fox out of East Buchanan in Iowa, three-star offensive tackle Bodey McCaslin of St. Charles East in Illinois, and three-star interior offensive lineman Josh Janowski of Lincoln-Way East in Illinois.

Effects on the class overall

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nolan becomes the 11th commit in the 2024 class for Iowa and he brings the Hawkeyes’ class ranking up to No. 14 nationally per 247Sports. Iowa’s class is currently rated 17th nationally by Rivals and as the No. 21 class by On3. 247Sports and Rivals both rank the Hawkeyes’ class fourth in the Big Ten, while On3 has the class ranked fifth among its league peers.

