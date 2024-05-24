Iowa football among ‘Tier 1’ programs in EA Sports College Football 25

It is official, folks. Iowa football is a Tier 1 college football program. At least according to EA Sports.

It won’t just be the players getting compensated for their likeness in the upcoming “EA Sports College Football 25” video game title on PS5 and X Series X and Series S. The universities who opted into the game will also be receiving a payout for their use.

Cllct media reported on Friday that all 134 FBS teams that opted into the game will be compensated by Electronic Arts. Unlike for the players, they would not just receive a flat rate.

The payouts for the schools would be based on a four-tier system. The tiers are determined by the number of finishes in the AP Top 25 each program had over the past decade.

Thanks to their success over the past decade, the Iowa Hawkeyes are among a select group of schools in “Tier 1.”

EA Sports is paying colleges for CFB25 based on a tier system using AP Poll finishes from the past 10 years👀 Tier 1: $99,875.16

Tier 2: $59,925.09

Tier 3: $39,950.06

Only 13 of the 134 FBS schools made the first tier and that group includes Iowa. In the eyes of the game developers at Electronic Arts, Iowa is a Tier 1 squad!

Iowa is one of five Big Ten squads featured in the top tier, joining Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and Oregon. Yes, it does still feel weird including Oregon as a Big Ten school.

This exclusive Tier 1 group will receive a reported payout of $99,875.16. Why not just $100,000? Who knows. That figure it a sizable leap from the other tiers, though. Tier 2 is set to receive $59,925.09, Tier 3 receives $39,950.06, and Tier 4 earns $9,987.52.

In case you were wondering, yes, Nebraska will only be receiving that latter Tier 4 figure. The Huskers are alongside teams such as UMass.

It may be surprising to see Iowa over some teams such as Florida State and Texas, but it really shouldn’t. While other programs may have experienced better highs than the Hawkeyes over the past decade, it is the consistency of Kirk Ferentz’s squad that lands them in the top tier.

The Ferentz Way has Iowa in rarified air nationally.

