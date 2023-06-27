Iowa football adds commitment from top 2024 Sunflower State talent
The Iowa Hawkeyes dipped into the Sunflower State to ensure that the tradition of Tight End U keeps rolling right along.
Gavin Hoffman announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes, bringing Iowa’s 2024 recruiting class up to 15 pledges. The 6-foot-5, 225 pound tight end hails from Blue Valley Northwest in Overland Park, Kan.
Hoffman is a consensus three-star commit across 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. 247Sports ranks Hoffman as the nation’s No. 34 tight end and as the No. 5 player from Kansas. On3 regards Hoffman as the No. 37 tight end and No. 5 player from Kansas.
“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to The University of Iowa to continue my academic and football career. I am very humbled by this opportunity and I can’t wait to get to work with Coach Ferentz and Coach Hodge! GO HAWKEYES,” Hoffman wrote in his social media announcement.
HAWKEYE NATION! 💛🖤🐤 pic.twitter.com/0Km1UsqskD
— Gavin Hoffman (@Gavin_hoff9) June 27, 2023
Hoffman chose the Hawks over offers from a number of Power 5 programs including Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue, Tennessee, and Texas Tech. He was also receiving interest from in-state schools Kansas and Kansas State.
Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), New Mexico State, Northern Iowa, Old Dominion and Western Michigan offered Hoffman as well.
Per MaxPreps, Hoffman snagged 38 grabs for 685 yards and 11 touchdowns last season with the Huskies. Here’s a look at his junior season Hudl tape. Plus, his full recruiting profile is below.
An offer for Hawkeyes fans
For the best local Iowa news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Des Moines Register.
Gavin Hoffman's Recruiting Profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
N/A
5
34
Rivals
3
N/A
N/A
N/A
ESPN
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
On3 Recruiting
3
N/A
5
37
247 Composite
3
981
7
43
Vitals
Hometown
Overland Park, Kan.
Projected Position
TE
Height
6-5
Weight
225
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on June 5
Visited on June 23
Committed on June 27
Other Offers
Arizona State
Arkansas
Auburn
Illinois
Missouri
Nebraska
Purdue
Tennessee
Texas Tech
Ball State
Eastern Michigan
Marshall
Miami (Ohio)
New Mexico State
Northern Iowa
Old Dominion
Western Michigan
Iowa City 📍 pic.twitter.com/cxnGEy6nUs
— Gavin Hoffman (@Gavin_hoff9) June 22, 2023
[lawrence-auto-related count=3]
Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF