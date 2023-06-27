Iowa football adds commitment from top 2024 Sunflower State talent

The Iowa Hawkeyes dipped into the Sunflower State to ensure that the tradition of Tight End U keeps rolling right along.

Gavin Hoffman announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes, bringing Iowa’s 2024 recruiting class up to 15 pledges. The 6-foot-5, 225 pound tight end hails from Blue Valley Northwest in Overland Park, Kan.

Hoffman is a consensus three-star commit across 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. 247Sports ranks Hoffman as the nation’s No. 34 tight end and as the No. 5 player from Kansas. On3 regards Hoffman as the No. 37 tight end and No. 5 player from Kansas.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to The University of Iowa to continue my academic and football career. I am very humbled by this opportunity and I can’t wait to get to work with Coach Ferentz and Coach Hodge! GO HAWKEYES,” Hoffman wrote in his social media announcement.

Hoffman chose the Hawks over offers from a number of Power 5 programs including Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue, Tennessee, and Texas Tech. He was also receiving interest from in-state schools Kansas and Kansas State.

Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), New Mexico State, Northern Iowa, Old Dominion and Western Michigan offered Hoffman as well.

Per MaxPreps, Hoffman snagged 38 grabs for 685 yards and 11 touchdowns last season with the Huskies. Here’s a look at his junior season Hudl tape. Plus, his full recruiting profile is below.

Gavin Hoffman's Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 N/A 5 34 Rivals 3 N/A N/A N/A ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 5 37 247 Composite 3 981 7 43

Vitals

Hometown Overland Park, Kan. Projected Position TE Height 6-5 Weight 225 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on June 5

Visited on June 23

Committed on June 27

Other Offers

Arizona State

Arkansas

Auburn

Illinois

Missouri

Nebraska

Purdue

Tennessee

Texas Tech

Ball State

Eastern Michigan

Marshall

Miami (Ohio)

New Mexico State

Northern Iowa

Old Dominion

Western Michigan

Twitter

