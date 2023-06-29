Iowa Football 2023 schedule breakdown: Penn State

Here we go, folks!

No more nonconference games against the Mountain West and the MAC. No more tune-ups to hopefully give the fans some confidence in this team. It’s time for Big Ten play! This is where the big boys play, and Iowa starts out its slate with a heck of a challenge in Penn State.

Penn State is rarely ever going to be a team to take lightly. A program with a tradition of success on the gridiron, Penn State is always a force in the Big Ten. It may not always feel that way with how much critics deride the Nittany Lions and head coach James Franklin in particular for not beating the top teams. But, Penn State still finished as a top-10 team last year. That’s after everyone declared the sky was falling after a rough two-season stretch for James Franklin’s boys.

Penn State looks back and is possibly better than ever. With some new, exciting faces on offense, there are a lot of reasons for Nittany Lions fans to be excited about their team. Of course, we have been through all this before. Many will be hesitant to trust James Franklin the same way they’d rather not bet on a Brian Ferentz offense. In that way, both of these teams are in similar boats heading into this year, trying to shed that veil of mediocrity and ascend into contenders status.

Here is a look at Iowa’s week four opponent Penn State.

Is this the Penn State team to finally become a contender?

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State is one of the most difficult teams in the nation. They should be a contender. It’s Penn State! They have a storied football history and all the top-recruits you could ask for. They haven’t been bad under James Franklin at all, but they’re in that same stage Michigan was in a few years ago. They should be competing for national championships.

Is this the year where Penn State can break through to that next level?

A new-look Nittany Lions

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest cause for excitement about this Penn State squad comes from some new faces on offense. The Nittany Lions’ defense is as sure of a bet as you’ll find in college football next to Georgia and Iowa. The names may change but they always produce one of the top units in football.

It’s the offense that has truly let them down over the years. Trace McSorely was a solid college quarterback, but his weaknesses throwing the ball were clearly evident. Sean Clifford has been the cause for spikes in blood pressure every Saturday for a number of years now.

Now, in 2023, Penn State fans have some new hope in the form of young talented quarterback Drew Allar. Paired with Nicholas Singleton, this new Penn State offense could be special.

James Franklin with something to prove

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

At some point, there will be conversations had about James Franklin. Given the general success of the program under him, it may seem fair, but we all saw how things were with Jim Harbaugh prior to Michigan taking that next step. James Franklin simply has not been able to beat the truly elite teams. They are 2-15 against top-10 ranked teams, and 1-5 against top-5 teams under Franklin. Again, Penn State should be doing more.

In a hostile environment

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

All bias aside, the Hawkeyes are going to an extremely tough environment for their first Big Ten game of the season. Beaver Stadium boasts one of the best home-field advantages in all of football, arguably possessing the best atmosphere in college ball. I’ve been there before, and even for a meaningless opening contest against Akron held in the rain, it is still electric.

The true test for Iowa

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa’s 2023 schedule does not have too many massive tests on paper, but this is a key one early in the year. After three non-conference games that, in all fairness, are not the toughest tasks whatsoever, Iowa immediately jumps right in the fire on the road against Penn State. The Hawkeyes have a chance early on in the season to declare that they are for real in the Big Ten.

Key Player: Drew Allar, Quarterback

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

I talked about him earlier but Drew Allar truly is the biggest key to Penn State’s success. The Nittany Lions boast so many areas of strength on a yearly basis, but the passing game has left much to be desired. Sure, Sean Clifford didn’t have the worst of stats, but anyone who watched Penn State football knew they could do better.

In fact, they saw it last year. Even as a freshman in limited time, Allar showed so much upside that it’s impossible to ignore. With a riffle for an arm, he can make throws previous Nittany Lions QBs couldn’t think of making. It will be interesting to see how ready his is for Big Ten ball though, he has a massive test early with Phil Parker’s defense.

Key Player: Nicholas Singleton, Running Back

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now there is no question about this man at all. Nicholas Singleton burst on the scene last year, leading Penn State with 1,061 rushing yards and 12 scores. Despite his inexperience, Singleton showed an athletic playmaking that you just can’t learn. Penn State’s been badly missing a star back like Singleton.

Player to Watch: Olu Fashanu, Offensive Tackle

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

That’s right folks, we’re showing love to offensive linemen. You have to talk about Olu Fashanu when breaking down Penn State, because he may just be their best overall player. Fashanu is a consensus preseason first-team All-American and figures to go high in the first round of next year’s NFL Draft.

Key Player: Kalen King, Cornerback

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If Penn State’s best player isn’t Fashanu, then surely it has to be Kalen King. Continuing Penn State’s stellar play in the secondary, something that isn’t talked about nearly enough, King recorded three picks and a stunning 16 passes defended. Penn State may have another corner drafted high in the draft.

Key Player: Abdul Carter, Linebacker

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are a number more defensive players we could feature, Chop Robinson is an electric pass rusher and Adisa Isaac is a force on the line as well, but we have to talk about Abdul Carter. Carter was a surprise breakout in 2023, leading the Nittany Lions with 6.5 sacks. Watch out for Carter this year.

