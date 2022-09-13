Iowa fans troll OC Brian Ferentz with Cameo videos from Bob Stoops, Fran McCaffery

College football fans are relentless, if anything else, in finding ways to get their message across.

Even then, this one is new.

Iowa Hawkeyes fans who have been frustrated with the slow offensive start to the 2022 campaign paid former Oklahoma coach and Iowa defensive back Bob Stoops and current Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery to send personalized messages to Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz through Cameo.

Cameo is a service where clients pay celebrities to leave short video messages wishing them a happy birthday or offering encouragement to friends and family.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz gets his players ready prior to kickoff against South Dakota State.

"Hello there, Brian, Bob Stoops here saying hi," Stoops said in the video that has been posted online. "Listen, I know you've had a tough couple of two, three years there, but the good news is your family still supports you, buddy, especially your dad. He wants you to know that. Even though everybody seems to be against you sometimes, the best advice is to break free from the family business, man, go do what you got to do. Anyhow, all the best to ya, and a big Boomer Sooner and good luck."

So someone set up Bob Stoops on cameo… pic.twitter.com/Cg3fR2CqEG — . (@XAVlERNWANKPA) September 13, 2022

Stoops compiled 10 interceptions in four seasons as a defensive back for Iowa from 1979-82.

But if that wasn't bad enough, fans also enlisted one of Ferentz's colleagues in the athletic department to deliver a similar pep talk.

"Hey, Brian, Fran McCaffery here," McCaffery said in his Cameo. "I wanted to reach out to let you know that all of us in the Hawkeye family are thinking about you. Your family loves you. Your dad loves you. The Hawkeyes love you. You may be thinking about making a move back to New England, but wherever you go, wherever you are, the Hawkeye family will always be with you. Go Hawks."

Story continues

Here is the Fran video pic.twitter.com/2N7zwhrrNB — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) September 13, 2022

The Hawkeyes rank dead last among FBS teams both in scoring offense (7 points per game) and total offense (158 yards per game). In total offense, the next closest team, Colorado State, is averaging 74 yards per game more than Iowa.

In their season opener, the Hawkeyes defeated South Dakota State, 7-3, scoring two safeties and a field goal. Then in their second game of 2022, they lost to in-state rival Iowa State, 10-7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Iowa Hawkeyes fans troll Brian Ferentz with Bob Stoops Cameo video