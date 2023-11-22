Iowa falls one spot in latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Despite its 15-13 win over Illinois to clinch the Big Ten West, the Iowa Hawkeyes actually dropped one spot in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings.

Iowa checks in at No. 17 nationally. Arizona’s 42-18 win over then-No. 22 Utah was enough to catapult the Wildcats up two spots in the rankings and in front of Iowa.

The Hawkeyes join No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 11 Penn State as Big Ten squads within the rankings.

As Iowa readies for a Black Friday date against Nebraska, chances are the Hawkeyes won’t spend a ton of time worrying about their spot in the latest CFP Rankings.

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shared what he liked from the win over the Illini in his Tuesday press conference previewing the Huskers.

“I think the win was really emblematic of Big Ten football in November. Full team effort, full 60 minutes, the whole nine yards, another close game. Really proud of our guys and the things that they did especially in the last 15, 16 minutes.

“You think about getting the stop on third down, great play by Castro coming in to get the quarterback and giving up a field goal instead of a touchdown. Certainly was pivotal at the end of the game. Two good last possessions by the defense certainly to get off the field two times. Good punt return by Wetjen, and then the offense taking advantage of that. One of the few times in the second half we had decent field position and capitalized on that.

“Then the last possession, we converted a third and eight to be able to keep the ball and run the clock out. Just a really good job by the entire football team. I’m guessing it will be the same thing this week, same type of game as we move to Nebraska,” Ferentz said.

Iowa battles Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. CT on CBS.

Here’s a look at the full Week 13 College Football Playoff Rankings:

