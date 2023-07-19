Iowa DT Noah Shannon scrapped from Big Ten media days due to sports gambling ‘involvement’

Due to his involvement in the NCAA’s ongoing investigation of sports gambling at the University of Iowa, Hawkeye defensive tackle Noah Shannon is being replaced as one of Iowa’s Big Ten media days representatives.

Linebacker Jay Higgins will instead attend alongside cornerback Cooper DeJean and tight end Luke Lachey.

The sixth-year defensive tackle voluntarily chose to be replaced given his involvement and the fact that the investigation is ongoing. Shannon released the following statement:

“Being selected to represent the Iowa Hawkeye football team at Big Ten Media Day is a tremendous honor and privilege. I am grateful for the opportunity. However, given the circumstances I told Coach Ferentz it would best for him to select another player. Since the NCAA review is not yet complete, I don’t feel it is right for me to represent the team.” – Noah Shannon.

Shannon is projected as a returning starter for the Hawkeyes up front defensively and a key cog in Phil Parker’s Iowa defense.

Like defensive end Joe Evans, Shannon made the decision to return to Iowa City for a sixth season. The 6-foot, 295 pound defensive tackle has been a mainstay each of the past two seasons for the Hawks.

Shannon finished 2022 with 44 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass defensed. The Aurora, Ill., native has started all 27 games over the past two Iowa seasons and has racked up 91 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz released a statement as well:

“Noah’s decision to share this information and suggest that another player take his place is reflective of his character. Noah is a committed and dedicated teammate, and this is a fine example of him always wanting to put the team first.” – Kirk Ferentz.

Higgins appeared in 12 games last season and started a pair. The 6-foot-2, 233 pound linebacker from Indianapolis, Ind., finished the 2022 season with 39 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

DeJean set Iowa’s single-season record with three interception returns for touchdowns in 2022. He finished last season with 75 tackles, 13 passes defensed, five interceptions and three tackles for loss. That earned the Odebolt, Iowa, native first-team All-Big Ten recognition from the league’s media.

After his breakout campaign, DeJean is a trendy name for 2024 first-round NFL mock draft boards. He’s also a preseason second-team All-American per both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

Meanwhile, Luke Lachey figures to be one of the Hawkeyes’ top offensive weapons. Working as Iowa’s No. 2 tight end a season ago, Lachey flashed all sorts of potential.

Then, when Sam LaPorta was injured late in the season, Lachey showed that he’s more than ready to step into the role of being the Hawkeyes’ No. 1 tight end. The 6-foot-6, 253 pound tight end reeled in 28 grabs for 398 yards with a team-high four touchdown receptions.

Against Minnesota and Nebraska, Lachey combined for 12 catches, 166 yards and one touchdown. He is expected to form one of the Big Ten’s best tight end duos alongside Michigan transfer Erick All. Lachey was chosen as a preseason second-team All-Big Ten selection by Phil Steele.

