How an Iowa DT became a Detroit Lions offensive lineman: 'Eating was my job'

The plan is ultimately what sold him, and Matt Nelson sure is glad it did.

Nelson played 46 snaps at right tackle Sunday in the Detroit Lions’ 34-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, completing a position change and body transformation that was 18 months in the making.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa last spring, Nelson had never played offensive line until coming to Detroit.

View photos Sweat drips from the nose of Lions offensive tackle Matt Nelson after joint training camp football practice with the Houston Texans on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Houston. More

For subscribers: 'This (bleep) gone cost you!' Lions WR Kenny Golladay wants new contract — he's worth it

He started most of his final three seasons for the Hawkeyes at defensive end and had offers from several NFL teams to play that position, with the caveat that he could switch to offensive tackle — where he worked out at his pro day — if defense didn’t stick.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn never saw Nelson as a defensive lineman, though, and pursued him solely as an offensive tackle. He sent then-assistant offensive line coach Hank Fraley to work out Nelson before the draft, and the two eventually convinced Nelson his future was on the offensive line.

“Essentially it was like, ‘OK, this is my best opportunity at me playing football for a long time,’” Nelson said Thursday. “And after talking with family, my agent and everything like that, it was like, ‘OK, they’ve got a plan for you. They’re really willing to invest in you. I think we should do it.’ And I think it’s worked out great so far.”

The Lions’ plan included using 2019 essentially as a redshirt year to get Nelson stronger and help him learn the technique of his new position.

In high school, Nelson played tight end in a veer offense, where his blocking responsibilities were basically to “just cave in the side of the line.” When he lined up at offensive tackle for the first time as a pro, he was the rawest player on the field.

“I looked like I had never played offensive line before, and that was true when I first started,” he said. “And now I’m starting to look and feel like an offensive lineman.”

While playing as a scout team tackle last season, Nelson packed on 15 pounds, thanks to weight training sessions that focused on his core and upper body four times a week and a radical change in diet.

More on the O-line: Dahl not complaining after losing starting spot in return from injury

Nelson said he ate “three or four solid meals” a day and spent the rest of the time snacking on foods loaded with protein, carbohydrates and fat. He ate PBJ sandwiches and drank protein shakes before most practices; by the end of the season, he had added about 15 pounds.

“Eating was my job at that point in my life,” he said.

Slowly — but quicker than anticipated — Nelson settled in at his new position, and even without the benefit of a formal offseason program, looked like a different player by the time training camp rolled around this summer.

He made the Lions’ initial 53-man roster out of camp, played as a sixth offensive lineman and on special teams the first four games of the season, and was tasked as Matthew Stafford’s front-side protector after right tackle Tyrell Crosby and right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai went out with dehydration against the Jaguars.

View photos Former Iowa defensive lineman Matt Nelson (67) is now trying to make the Detroit Lions as an offensive tackle. More

Story continues