Iowa drops out of the top 10 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers were finally able to get back to .500 this week after a narrow victory against the Army Black Knights but were still not included in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Despite the Badgers not being included in the poll, there were several Big Ten teams that moved. After Iowa’s upset loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, the Hawkeyes fell out of the top 10, while Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State all moved up after wins.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll top 10 for this week includes Georgia(1), Oklahoma(2), Cincinnati(3), Alabama(4), Ohio State(5), Michigan(6), Michigan State(7), Penn State(8), Oklahoma State(9) and Oregon(10).

The Badgers will now look to even their conference record, as they take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2:00 p.m. CDT.

Below are the Big Ten teams featured in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

11. Iowa Hawkeyes

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

8. Penn State Nittany Lions

7. Michigan State Spartans

Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

6. Michigan Wolverines

Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

5. Ohio State Buckeyes

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

