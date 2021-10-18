Is the Big Ten the best conference in college football? Right now, yes

SNY

On BNNY, Doug Williams, Anthony Recker and Jerry Blevins look back at Daniel Murphy's incredible playoff run in 2015 and whether they thought Murph was on the cusp of developing into an MVP-type player after leaving New York. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals.