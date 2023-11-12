Iowa dominance! Takeaways as the Hawkeyes topple Rutgers to move to 8-2

Oh, how sweet it is to be 8-2!

The Iowa Hawkeyes showed out today against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and poured on a dominant 22-0 victory inside Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes suffocated Rutgers defensively and had arguably their best offensive showing of the season against a defense that had been stout all season. The Iowa Hawkeyes topped the 400-yard mark offensively while holding Rutgers to 127 yards.

Brian Ferentz called a good game. Deacon Hill played well. The defense continued to be dominant. And things broke Iowa’s way around the rest of the conference. This was an all-around showing for the Hawkeyes and if it is a sign of things to come, it is the perfect time to have things start coming together for this team.

As Iowa moves to 8-2 with a two-handed grasp on the drive to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship, here are the biggest takeaways from their win over Rutgers.

Brian Ferentz called a good game

Brian Ferentz called a good game tonight. Realize it, accept it, appreciate it.

Despite the noise and everything he has been through for the last month, he stepped up tonight and delivered his finest performance of the season. He stuck with the run game that was working and made easy throws for Deacon Hill possible.

Brian Ferentz got his best players involved, schemed up shot plays, and had this offense moving the ball better than it has most of the season. Credit is due to him this game and he is very deserving of kudos tonight.

Kaleb Brown makes things happen

Brian Ferentz got the ball into the hands of one of his most talented players, Kaleb Brown, and it showed today just how special and effective he can be when used correctly. His performance was critical to the offense’s success and added a much-needed wrinkle.

Brown reeled in three receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown paired with two rushes for 20 yards. The yardage output wasn’t monstrous but the impact it had was noticeable. He was effective and gives defenses another level they must prepare for.

Iowa's defense is suffocating

This unit is truly incredible. They once again stepped up and showed out. Their dominance is like clockwork and never fails to show up. Today, they allowed just 127 yards to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers had just 93 yards passing at just 5.2 yards per pass while Quinn Schulte hauled in an interception. On the ground, Iowa shutdown the Big Ten’s leading rusher and the entire offense by allowing 34 rushing yards on 23 carries, an average of 1.5 yards per carry.

Deacon Hill played his best game yet

Deacon Hill did have one bad interception to end the first half but aside from that, he had his best game yet for the Hawkeyes. He completed the most passes he has yet this year and was Iowa’s first 200-yard passer of the season.

Hill doesn’t need to be a stud or sling it. He has to manage the game and complete the easy passes. He did all of that tonight and it is what helped win this game. A stat-line of 20-31 for 223 yards and a touchdown will always get the job done with Iowa’s defense.

Iowa clinched a share of the Big Ten West

Iowa won. Minnesota lost. Nebraska lost. Wisconsin lost.

Two weeks in a row things have broken exactly how the Hawkeyes could have hoped has resulted in them already clinching a share of the Big Ten West. In Iowa’s march to Indianapolis, this is a massive step in the right direction and once again confirms that this season is in no one else’s control but their own.

