Iowa DL Anterio Thompson enters NCAA transfer portal

Anterio Thompson arrived from Iowa Western Community College this past offseason as one of the Hawkeyes’ transfer portal additions.

The 6-foot-3, 293 pound defensive lineman garnered first-team all-conference and all-region honors as he finished with 32 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks in 2022 with the Reivers.

The Dubuque, Iowa, native couldn’t crack the Hawkeyes’ 2023 defensive line rotation, though. Per Pro Football Focus, Thompson played just two defensive snaps all season.

However, Thompson did impact Iowa’s special teams equation. He blocked a pair of punts against Western Michigan and Northwestern. His blocked punt against Western Michigan netted a safety and his block against Northwestern set up a pivotal short field for the Hawkeyes’ lone touchdown on the day.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank the entire Iowa coaching staff, more specifically coach Bell, for allowing me to play in black and gold this season and for letting me be a part of this amazing program.

“The memories I have made here are going to stick with me for the rest of my life. I would also like to thank Hawkeye fans for welcoming me with open arms and being one of the best fan bases in college football. After talking with my family and those close to me, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left,” Thompson wrote on X.

Thompson exits Iowa City after just the lone season with a pair of seasons of eligibility remaining. He has already reported offers from Memphis and Western Kentucky.

