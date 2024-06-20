Iowa defensive leaders discuss prep for final Hawkeye seasons

A number of the Iowa Hawkeyes‘ defensive stars could have opted for last season to be their final years in the black and gold. Instead, they chose to come back for one more ride.

Graduate cornerback Jermari Harris is a part of that group that elected to come back. Like several of his teammates and Iowa’s other proven defensive commodities, the 6-foot-1, 190 pound cornerback also knows that this is it for him in Iowa City.

“Yeah, we know it’s a fact now. Last year, it was up in the air, but it’s a fact that it’s our last go together, so we’re going to do whatever we can to make sure it’s the best we can make it,” Harris said.

That group includes graduate CASH Sebastian Castro, graduate safety Quinn Schulte, graduate linebacker Nick Jackson, senior linebacker Jay Higgins, senior defensive end Deontae Craig and senior defensive tackle Yahya Black.

“It’s kind of understood. Something that’s understood that doesn’t have to be explained. We all know this is going to be our last everything, last camp, last spring ball. So, trying to make the most out of it. Now, that we’re older, we understand how to make the most out of it. I think that’s the most important part,” Harris said.

Craig reiterated the message that Harris shared.

“Yeah, I mean, we just…it’s kind of two-fold. On one hand, we’re trying to focus all of our attention, putting our best foot forward every day and making sure that we’re ready to compete at our best for this team. Then, on the other hand, we’ve got young guys coming in that we can’t afford to just hang them out to dry because we’re going to leave one day. That’s the reality of it.

“I feel like between the sixth-years from the 2019 class and the fifth-years from the 2020 class, we’ve really taken big steps and done a great job of furthering the mold for the culture that’s been established here. I think we’ve left our footprint. Really, just going out there, doing the best we can every day. Whether that’s in the film room, out in the field, just leading these guys and also paying attention to ourselves and doing what we’ve got to do to make sure we’re ready come season,” Craig said.

Junior safety Xavier Nwankpa suddenly isn’t a young player either. But, on this abnormally experience-ladened Iowa roster, Nwankpa actually is one of the younger members of the Hawkeye defense.

Nwankpa discussed what the return of many of his teammates means for the Hawkeyes.

“Yeah, it’s really big having them back. Just their leadership has inspired some of the younger guys especially, so just building off what they’re doing, continuing and maintaining the level that they’ve put before us,” Nwankpa said.

It also means Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker doesn’t have to look too far for leadership.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that came back, so really the leaders from last year are still leaders this year. Some guys have stepped up just filling in voids that they can,” Nwankpa said.

In all, Iowa returns nine defensive starters and 192 career collegiate starts. According to ESPN’s returning production rankings, the Hawkeyes check in at No. 10 nationally.

That number is even more staggering on the defensive side of the football alone. Defensively, Iowa is No. 2 nationally in returning production per ESPN.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire