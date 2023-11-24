Advertisement

Iowa’s Deacon Hill pitches football while falling to avoid safety

Barry Werner
·1 min read
1

The safety, as CBS’ broadcasters commented, would have been perfect for the difference in Iowa-Nebraska on Friday.

The booth almost got is wish.

Pinned deep in its territory after a perfect punt, Iowa QB Deacon Hill tripped and was falling into the end zone.

If he landed with the football, it would have been two points of the Cornhuskers in what was a 10-10 game.

Hill kept his composure and flipped the football to the running back who escaped the end zone.

These guys had the perfect sweatshirts.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire