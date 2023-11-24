Iowa’s Deacon Hill pitches football while falling to avoid safety

The safety, as CBS’ broadcasters commented, would have been perfect for the difference in Iowa-Nebraska on Friday.

The booth almost got is wish.

Pinned deep in its territory after a perfect punt, Iowa QB Deacon Hill tripped and was falling into the end zone.

If he landed with the football, it would have been two points of the Cornhuskers in what was a 10-10 game.

Hill kept his composure and flipped the football to the running back who escaped the end zone.

Perfect punt and THE CROWD LOVES IT. pic.twitter.com/LMgVj2haDI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 24, 2023

DEACON HILL IS TRIPPED BY HIS OWN GUYS LMFAOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/GPHUAvAUQz — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 24, 2023

These guys had the perfect sweatshirts.

CBS continues to show the "Punt" shirt guys (after all, Iowa-Nebraska is producing a whole lot of punts), and Tom McCarthy and Ross Tucker continue to love it. "I'm laughing every time I see those guys. I even think about the font they have on their sweatshirt." 🏈😂 https://t.co/qZsbkas2Wn pic.twitter.com/KvrqDRi6QS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 24, 2023

Never forget what they took from us. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/bR2fqAuTIC — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) November 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire