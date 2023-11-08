Iowa cracks latest College Football Playoff rankings

After improving to 7-2 with a 10-7 win over Northwestern fueled by defense and special teams, the Iowa Hawkeyes find themselves on the right side of the bubble for the first time this season in regards to the College Football Playoff rankings.

Iowa (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) checks in as the nation’s No. 22 team in the Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings. It’s the first time the Hawkeyes have been ranked in the CFP Rankings since being ranked No. 15 in Week 15 after losing to Michigan in the 2021 Big Ten Championship game.

The Hawkeyes also finished ranked No. 15 in the 2020 CFP Rankings.

Like last week, fellow Big Ten foe Ohio State tops the rankings. Georgia is ranked No. 2, Michigan No. 3, Florida State No. 4 and Washington rounds out the top five at No. 5.

After that, Oregon is No. 6, Texas is No. 7, Alabama is No. 8, Ole Miss is No. 9 and Penn State is No. 10.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys saw the biggest jump in the CFP Rankings this week, leaping up seven spots to No. 15 nationally after upsetting the Oklahoma Sooners in Bedlam, 27-24. Conversely, OU fell eight spots to No. 17.

The Hawkeyes are receiving votes in both the US LBM Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25. In the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, Iowa received the second-most points of any of the teams among the receiving votes category. The Hawkeyes picked up 57 points from the coaches. The AP Top 25 voters weren’t as kind to Iowa as the Hawkeyes received just six points in the latest AP Poll.

Iowa returns to action this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. as the Hawkeyes play host to Rutgers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten).

Here’s a look at the full College Football Playoff Rankings entering Week 11.

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 UCLA; No. 20 USC; No. 25 Air Force

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire