Jun. 20—The first NASCAR Cup Series race in Iowa Speedway history was largely successful this past weekend. The weekend tripleheader at the track saw at least two sell outs and 2.7 million viewers watched Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 on USA.

That was the largest cable audience of the season so far.

