Iowa coach Lisa Bluder on rematch with LSU in Elite Eight

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers have again made their way to the Elite Eight. This year, they have a matchup against the team they beat for the national title a year ago, the Iowa Hawkeyes. LSU beat UCLA in the Sweet 16 to make it to the Elite Eight, and the Hawkeyes beat Colorado to make it.

The two biggest stars in NCAA women’s basketball, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will go at it once more with a shot in the final four on the line. Before the heralded matchup, the Hawkeyes head coach, Lisa Bluder, commented on how she felt going into this game compared to the last.

“Yeah, we got run out of the gym last year,” Bluder said postgame, per On3. “So you know, it was pretty bad. But you know, honestly, we try to keep, just keep looking straight ahead and not listen to the outside noise and I think my team has done a good job of staying off social media. Try not to get caught up in that. I think when you get caught up in all that, now it takes your energy off the focus that you need at hand and that is to prepare for a really good LSU team. Nothing else matters.”

LSU and Iowa will tip off Monday at 6 p.m. CT.

