Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz mentions USC’s inept defense when discussing the Hawkeyes’ identity

Ferentz faces the opposite problem of what Lincoln Riley has had to deal with at USC. Whereas USC's defense held the program back, Iowa's offense is limiting the Hawkeyes' ceiling.

Ferentz and Riley are both wrestling with questions connected to the style and identity of their respective programs, but they are coming at these questions from opposite ends of the spectrum.

Via 247Sports, Ferentz included USC’s defensive troubles in some remarks about his choice of offensive coordinator and how Iowa will manage its identity as it moves forward. These remarks take on added weight since Iowa and USC will be conference foes starting in 2024. Both schools will be in the Big Ten due to USC’s arrival in the conference:

“There’s a school on the West Coast right now that’s going to recommit to defense. Gave up 42 to Tulane last year in a bowl game. (It was actually 46 points). At a place where Ronnie Lott played,” Ferentz said. “Now they’re going to think about defense. To me, that was the first thing we thought about 25 years ago. That ain’t going to change.

“So, the coordinator coming in is going to have to understand this is who we are. It’s worked pretty well. We’re looking to improve. But we aren’t going to run the run-and-shoot.”

We will let you know if Lincoln Riley responds to Ferentz in any way.

