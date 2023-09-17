Iowa climbs in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

The Iowa Hawkeyes got off to a slow start, but they closed with a terrific finish in a 41-10 win over Western Michigan.

Along the way, the Hawkeyes’ ground game really found a groove. It started with a 53-yard run from junior running back Leshon Williams to set up Iowa’s first touchdown.

By day’s end, Williams racked up 145 rushing yards on 12 carries. Freshman Kamari Moulton added 50 rushing yards and a pair of scores to become the first Hawkeye with two or more touchdowns in their collegiate debut since Jewell Hampton in the 2008 season opener versus Maine.

As a team, Iowa rushed for 254 yards. That’s the program’s best single-game rushing total since the Hawkeyes rushed for 206 on Sept. 18, 2021, in a 30-7 win over Kent State.

Defensively, Iowa clamped down in the second half, limiting the Broncos to 35 yards of total offense after halftime.

Sure, there can be some gripes about the lethargic start, but Iowa’s work in the running game and its second-half response was enough to propel the Hawkeyes upwards in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

Iowa climbs a pair of spots to No. 22 in this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll. The Hawkeyes’ upcoming opponent stayed put as Penn State checks in at No. 7 nationally. Iowa will battle the Nittany Lions in primetime on CBS at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Two other Big Ten teams find themselves in the rankings. Michigan is ranked No. 2 and Ohio State is No. 4. Maryland is also receiving votes.

Here’s a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll heading into Week 4:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 15 Kansas State.

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State 114; Missouri 44; Fresno State 43; Florida 41; Kentucky 28; Texas Christian 26; Maryland 19; Kansas 17; Auburn 16; Texas A&M 11; Syracuse 10; Air Force 9; Tulane 7; Central Florida 5; Wyoming 3; Ohio 3; James Madison 3; Wake Forest 2; Louisville 2; Memphis 1; Brigham Young 1; Arkansas 1.

