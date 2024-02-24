Iowa City West headed to 4A regional finals with win over Davenport North

The Iowa City West boys basketball team hit its stride in Friday's postseason opener against Davenport North.

With big playmaking from their starters, the Trojans earned a 90-50 victory over the Wildcats to advance to Tuesday's Class 4A regional final against Bettendorf.

The win pushed Iowa City West's record to 19-3. Davenport North finished 12-11.

“That’s the best basketball we’ve played in a few weeks, so I think we just really worked hard in practice these last few days and came out with a (win),” said West High’s Jack McCaffery.

The Trojans needed a strong performance after coming off a loss in their regular-season finale to Dubuque Senior on Feb. 16. And they got one on Friday.

Midway through the first quarter, the Trojans held on to a 11-10 advantage but pressed on the gas soon after. They went on a 14-2 run that stemmed from aggressiveness on both sides of the court.

TaeVeon Stevens made some key plays that started with a no-look pass to McCaffery in the post. After an offensive foul was called on the Wildcats on the next possession, Stevens found Jacob Koch, who drained a 3-pointer to extend the Iowa City West lead to eight points.

Iowa City West’s TaeVeon Stevens (4) finished with nine points against Davenport North on Friday.

McCaffery also contributed to the Trojans' run. On the Trojans’ next offensive possession, he shot from the right wing and drained a three-point shot that pushed the lead to double-digits. A put-back bucket by Julian Manson gave the Trojans a 25-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Iowa City West kept their momentum rolling in the second quarter, holding the Wildcats scoreless in the first four minutes. Kareem Earl got things started with a made free throw, then a McCaffery steal led to a bucket by Earl on the opposite end. After a defensive stop, Koch followed with a three-quarters court pass to Stevens for a fast-break bucket. After another steal by the Trojans, Earl made a similar pass to Koch to make it 32-12 in favor of Iowa City West.

Iowa City West’s Jacob Koch finished with 19 points on Friday.

“That was obviously really fun, and we ... work on that in practice every once in a while,” Koch said. “We know how each other moves; we know where each other (are) going to be so it’s nice.”

In the third quarter, McCaffery had a shooting touch. The 6-foot-8 junior scored on six consecutive possessions, with five of those baskets coming from jump shots. He scored 12 of his team-high 22-points in the third quarter to keep the Wildcats at bay.

Iowa City West’s Jack McCaffery shoots against Davenport North on Friday.

Four Trojan starters finished in double digits. Koch tallied 19 points with three shots from behind the arc. Manson added 12 points and Earl posted 11 points.

The Trojans prevented the Wildcats from scoring more than 15 points in any quarter. They disrupted the passing lanes, which led to transition points at the other end.

"We really had to frustrate them with our pressure defense, just in the half court, and I thought we did a good job with that," said Iowa City West coach Steve Bergman. "They're pretty good when they get it going so we didn't want to give them any oxygen there at the beginning of the game."

Iowa City West, ranked sixth in Class 4A, will face Bettendorf (16-6) in a 4A regional final at Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.

"I'm good friends with (Bettendorf's) Caden Wilkins, so I know he's a pretty good player," McCaffery said. "He's a good player, they have a good team, couple of good shooters ... so we have to be ready (and) be locked in."

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Iowa City West beats Davenport North for spot in regional finals