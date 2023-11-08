Iowa City Regina football coach Jason Dumont announces retirement, spent 17 years with program

Jason Dumont, the head coach for the Iowa City Regina football program, announced his retirement on Wednesday.

He had spent 17 years with the Regals, the vast majority of which as an assistant coach before taking over head coaching duties three years ago. During his time at Regina, Dumont served as the head coach, defensive coordinator and associate head coach. His defensive pedigree helped lead Regina to 11 state championship appearances, winning seven total state titles, including six straight from 2010-2015.

As head coach, Dumont achieved a 23-7 record and led Regina to the IHSAA state playoffs each season at the helm of the program.

“His unwavering dedication and passion for the game have left a lasting mark on our football program and the lives of our student-athletes,” said Regina Activities Director Taylor Hotek in a statement. “We will miss his presence on the sidelines and we are grateful for the incredible legacy he leaves behind.”

Thank you, Coach Dumont, for your 17 years dedicated to Regina Football. Enjoy your retirement! 👑🏈 pic.twitter.com/qfllrU7soo — Regina Activities (@ReginaRegalsAD) November 8, 2023

The Regals finished their 2023 season with a 9-2 record, losing in the state quarterfinals on Nov. 3.

