Iowa chosen as College Football Playoff long shot on ‘Pat McAfee Show’

In most places college football fans look, the Iowa Hawkeyes find themselves just inside the top 25 or as one of the first teams out.

In its recent post-spring top 25 rankings, ESPN ranked Iowa as the nation’s No. 23 team heading into the 2024 college football season.

While Iowa is thought of by most as either a top 25 team or a fringe top 25 team, there aren’t a lot of folks nationally expecting the Hawkeyes to make their first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Tone Digz, one of the members of the “Pat McAfee Show” on ESPN, made his case for why Iowa just might be headed to the College Football Playoff. It was part of his favorite College Football Playoff long shot bets.

“I’m starting in the Big Ten with Ty Schmit’s Iowa Hawkeyes. They are +700 to make the College Football Playoffs. They are sixth in the Big Ten to win the Big Ten. What was their record last year? 10-4? Is that a good record? Yes, it is. OK, they return 18 starters off of that 10-4 team. Nine on offense, nine on defense.

“They had the 130th-ranked offense in college football last year. Can it get worse? It could get slightly worse. It could get three teams worse, but they brought in a new OC, they have Cade McNamara who was the Michigan transfer who is coming back. They have both of their running backs returning. They have four of five O-linemen returning and then their defense ranked fourth last year, so they have nine guys coming back on that defense. So, I (love that),” Digz said.

Digz, real name Anthony DiGuilio, also loves the way the schedule sets up for Iowa.

“OK, they were good last year. Their schedule, they have to play Ohio State. OK, Ohio State is the cream of the crop this year in the Big Ten, but four of the other top five teams they do not have to play. They do not have to play Oregon, they do not have to play at Penn State, they do not have to play Michigan and they do not have to play USC. That sets up nice.

“And then all of the other tougher games—Iowa State, Washington, Wisconsin—they’re all at home. They all get them at Kinnick. They have the second-easiest schedule in the Big Ten. They made the Big Ten Championship game last year with their schedule and with that team last year. So, if they have a similar record… guess what, Big Ten’s getting three or four teams in. Let’s be honest. So, +700 to make the College Football Playoffs, that is my first bet,” Digz said.

According to ESPN’s FPI schedule rankings, Iowa does have the second-easiest schedule among Big Ten squads. The Hawkeyes’ schedule is ranked as the No. 44 most-difficult schedule nationally.

Perhaps Iowa can take advantage of its combination of returnees and a more manageable schedule to advance to the program’s first-ever College Football Playoff.

